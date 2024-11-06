Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Pachyman New Zealand Tour - February 2025

Wednesday, 6 November 2024, 8:26 am
Press Release: Banished Music

Ever since Puerto Rican music-maker Pachy García entered the arena as Pachyman, making a splash with his 2019 solo debut, the musical landscape has been a much sweeter place. García’s tireless dedication to creating the perfect dub-drenched dispatches has been practiced to perfection on his latest sonic transmission Switched-On on ATO Records. To celebrate, Banished Music and Strange News Touring are announcing the return of Pachyman this summer.

Following a scorching set at last year’s The Others Way Festival, Pachy is set to bring his Lover’s Rock and Studio One inspired sounds to Auckland and Wellington this February, before heading to Lyttelton’s Port Noise Festival and Hamilton Arts Festival in March.

The Korg Poly-800-flavoured tunes on Switched-On act as a kind of homage to the generative artistic era when musicians first began manipulating synthesizers to emit gloriously off-kilter bleeps, bloops, and whooshes. The album finds Pachyman expanding his palette to include synth beats that evoke the likes of Kraftwerk and Boards of Canada, while paying tribute to his time growing up in Puerto Rico.

With his newest masterclass branded “an instant dub classic” by Fader, there’s never been a tastier time for Pachyman to come on down to show us how it’s done.

“Pachyman is not to be slept on” - Aquarium Drunkard

NEW ZEALAND TOUR 2025

Thursday 27 February - Whammy Bar, Auckland
Friday 28 February - Meow, Wellington
Saturday 1 March - Port Noise, Lyttelton
Sunday 2 March - Hamilton Arts Festival, Hamilton

Auckland & Wellington Pre-sale tickets - 10AM, Friday 8 November
General tickets - 10AM, Monday 11 November
Port Noise on sale - 10AM, Friday 8 November: TICKETS
Hamilton Arts Festival - on sale now: TICKETS

Tickets for Auckland and Wellington from Banished Music
Subscribe to presale at www.banishedmusic.com/subscribe 

