Fit And Healthy Fan Favourite Set To Return Home For The ASB Classic

Cam Norrie in Action (Credit: ATP)

New Zealand-raised tennis star, Cameron Norrie is looking to his return to the ASB Classic to help reignite his career.

The 29-year-old British player, who grew up in Auckland, has confirmed his entry for January’s ATP men’s tournament as the big left-hander works his way back following the first significant injury lay-off of his career.

Norrie, who enjoyed a career-high No 8 in the world, comes into his ninth ASB Classic after being sidelined with a forearm injury for nearly three months from the Olympic Games to the start of the European indoor season.

With a handful of tournaments under his belt before the end of the season, Norrie can focus on the 2025 season with renewed passion and enthusiasm, starting with the ASB Classic.

“It was obviously frustrating at the beginning to miss all those big tournaments, that was tough,” said Norrie, who has seen his ranking drop to 56 in the world.

There were some initial benefits to a long-earned break.

”It was a good time to rest. After six, seven years on the Tour, I didn’t really miss one week through injury. To enjoy time with my girlfriend and be a normal person for a little bit was something I haven’t done for a very long time, maybe since college."

The burning drive was he missed playing at the highest level.

“I missed tennis a lot, I missed competing, the emotions of winning or losing. I feel ready to compete, ready to battle on the court.”

His arm is well-healed and practice and competition to date has been super-encouraging.

“It’s nice to be back on the Tour, and back in the rhythm. I want to go out, play free and compete as hard as I can. It's been a tough year already, so I want to enjoy the rest and go out on a high."

Norrie will then turn his attention to the ASB Classic, a tournament that ignited his passion for the sport as a youngster, and where he has finished runner-up on two occasions, in 2019 and 2023 after first competing in qualifying in 2013.

Tournament Director, Nicolas Lamperin said he is delighted that Norrie has returned to the game fully fit and is again supporting the ASB Classic.

“Cam is a class player and a class person who has been a massive supporter of the ASB Classic for many years,” said Lamperin.

“He is hugely popular here in Auckland, especially from members of his old club at Bucklands Beach where he learned the game. I am sure the club members will be out in full to support him. He will have plenty of fans eager to see him start his 2025 season on an encouraging level as he looks to push back to the top levels of the game.”

Lamperin said he is delighted to secure Norrie’s return and hopes to announce some exciting new stars for both the women’s and men’s tournaments.

The WTA women’s tournament at the ASB Classic gets underway on 30 December followed by the ATP men’s tournament from 6 January 2025.

