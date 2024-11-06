Zack Scoular Wins 2024 Tony Quinn Foundation CTFROC Shootout

Zack Scoular in action at Hampton Downs. Image: dillonphotonz

5th November 2024: Zack Scoular has won the 2024 Tony Quinn Foundation Shootout, securing $70,000 in financial support for his upcoming campaign in the 2025 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship.

The victory came after Tuesday's contest at Hampton Downs, where Scoular faced oƯ against Alex Crosbie and Sebastian Manson to claim the prestigious grant.

The trio were evaluated across a rigorous set of on-track and oƯ-track criteria, demonstrating their driving abilities in addition to their commercial and media aptitude.

“I’m feeling really good about it,” said Scoular.

“A lot of work went into this, and for it to pay oƯ, it means so much to me and my family as well.

“There was a lot of pressure behind it with it being $70,000 on the line, but I handled it the best I could and extracted everything I could. When I look back at it, there’s not much more I could have done. I’m really happy with how I performed.

“We’re here to win this summer, nothing less. We’re going to be going for it, and we’ll see what we can do.

“A big thank you to my family, supporters and the Tony Quinn Foundation for their support.”

The 16-year-old’s 2024 season began in the highly competitive Formula 4 UAE Championship, where he finished 17th out of 40 drivers as the fifth-best rookie.

He then spent the European summer racing in the British Formula 4 Championship, finishing 15th, with a season highlight of finishing on the podium at Brands Hatch.

Today, he joins the likes of Indy NXT star Callum Hedge and New Zealand Grand Prix winner Liam Sceats as the winner of the esteemed Tony Quinn Shootout.

“We had three extremely talented drivers competing in the Shootout today,” said Tony Quinn Foundation Trustee Daniel Gaunt.

“Zack was fastest in the qualifying session and in the race runs. Commercially, he’s well travelled, having competed in the UAE and Europe.

"We're excited to see what Zack can bring to the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship. His performance today shows that he has the speed and determination to compete at this level, and we’re confident he’ll continue to impress once the season begins in January.”

The 2025 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship begins on January 9-12 at Taupo International Motorsport Park and wraps up with the 69th Running of the New Zealand Grand Prix at Highlands Motorsport Park on February 7-9, following five consecutive weeks of competition.

About the Tony Quinn Foundation

The Tony Quinn Foundation was established in 2021 by businessman Tony Quinn to support young Kiwis with the talent and determination to make it on the world stage.

