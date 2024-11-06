SAM MORTON Cover Ibrahim Hesnawi (The Libyan Father Of Reggae) On Stunning New Single 'Never Understand'

SAM MORTON by Anton Corbijn

5 November 2024: SAM MORTON, the musical duo comprised of singer, songwriter and acclaimed actor and director Samantha Morton and music producer and co-songwriter Richard Russell, reveal their first new music since the release of their acclaimed debut album Daffodils & Dirt earlier this year. Released today via XL Recordings, new single 'Never Understand' sees the pair putting their own unique twist on Ibrahim Hesnawi’s 1980’s cult classic; a drum-heavy, melancholic dub-inspired rendition that acts as an experimental tribute to the “The Libyan Father of Reggae”. The single is accompanied by a Samantha Morton-directed video that acts as a companion piece to her stunning video for Daffodils & Dirt single 'Let’s Walk In Tbe Night'

Meanwhile, following a sold out show at London’s Institute Of Contemporary Arts and 2024 festival appearances at the likes of Houghton, End Of The Road, and Massive Attack’s Act 1.5 event in Bristol over the summer, SAM MORTON return to the stage tomorrow evening. They appear as part of Pitchfork Music Festical London, supporting Kae Tempest at London’s Koko venue.

SAM MORTON’s debut album Daffodils & Dirt was released on 14th June via XL Recordings. Over twelve startling tracks, the pair build a deeply personal musical world that feels simultaneously intimate and delicate, powerful and tough. The part-autobiographical suite of songs see Russell’s spartan soundscapes providing a rich foundation for Morton’s gorgeous, ethereal vocal, aided by a cast of musical collaborators that include Alabaster DePlume, Laura Groves, Jack Peñate and additional vocalist Ali Campbell (on 'Broxtowe Girl'). Daffodils & Dirt also features the previous singles 'Let’s Walk In The Night', 'Cry Without End' and 'Hungerhill Road', which appeared on SAM MORTON’s vinyl-only debut 7”.

Despite a lifelong love of, and involvement in, music, SAM MORTON is Samantha Morton’s first ever artist project. The collaboration came about after she appeared on Desert Island Discs in October 2020 and Russell happened to be listening. He was struck not only by her song choices (including a shared love of one song in particular: 'I Remember' by Molly Drake) but by the way the music weaved through her lived experiences. The pair connected and corresponded, swapping ideas, sketches and stream-of-consciousnesses. Finally, months later, they met in the studio and engaged in a period of spontaneous, intense and open-ended collaboration, one which proved to be a cathartic musical process for both parties. Daffodils & Dirt, completed during 2023, is the captivating result.

