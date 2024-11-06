‘Tour Tourism’ Takes Off: Flight Bookings To Auckland Surge By 87% Around Coldplay Tour

Swiftonomics—new data suggests Coldplay’s tour will create A Sky Full of Stars, as Kiwis flock across the country to catch the band as they kick off their tour this time next week.

New data from Webjet reveals there has been an 87% spike in flight bookings to Auckland in line with the band’s tour dates*.

Katrina Barry, CEO of Webjet Group, commented: “The travel buzz in line with Coldplay’s shows highlights the rise of ‘tour tourism,’ as fans embrace concerts as the ultimate excuse for a getaway. Webjet saw this trend take off with Taylor Swift’s tour earlier this year, and it’s clear it’s only gaining steam. As concerts increasingly become gateways to explore domestic hotspots, we’re excited to see ‘tour tourism’ build even more momentum into 2025 and beyond."

A similar story can be seen across the city’s hotels, with Hilton Auckland expected to be fully booked on November 13th, 15th, and 16th. Similarly to STR reports, November 15th is also anticipated to have the highest leisure demand for the hotel.

Would be great to know if this is of any interest, have copied the data set below for your reference. Feel free to reach out if you have any questions or require additional data.

87% increase in domestic flight bookings made to Auckland between 29th November 2023 – 21st October 2024 for flights 12th – 16th November vs bookings made 29th November 2022 – 21st October 2023 for flights 14th November 2023 – 18th November 2023

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

