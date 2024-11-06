Concert For Animals - A Hit With Pets And Humans Too

Buxton during Fireworks / Supplied Charlie listening to Concert for Animals / Supplied Sailor keeping calm / Supplied Naja in her safe place / Supplied

Thousands of animals tuned into the country’s first Concert for Animals last night as a soothing escape from the distress created by fireworks. Pets and their owners were served a beautifully curated program of music on RNZ Concert, the warm and gentle style of presentation proving ideal for pets and their friends around the country.

Owners of Barry the cat were expecting to find him hiding under the furniture when they got home but were delighted to find him purring on the couch listening to the radio exactly as they left him.

Bella the dog slept through fireworks for the first time ever.

Gabby snuggled up to the radio with her SPCA op-shop blanket.

RNZ Concert’s Content Director Liisa McMillan says Concert for Animals was a beautiful community occasion.

“We’re very happy we were able to work with SPCA to provide a useful service to so many animals and their guardians at Guy Fawkes. RNZ Concert staff have been overwhelmed with wonderful messages saying how much people – and furry friends - enjoyed and appreciated the Concert for Animals, including many, many anecdotes of the music we played helping pets to remain calm while fireworks were being let off. We play lovely music every day on RNZ Concert, so please join us anytime you need a safe sonic space.”

SPCA Scientific Officer Dr Alison Vaughan says SPCA will continue to work to mitigate the distress caused to companion animals and their owners but believes a ban on the private sale and use of fireworks is needed.

“We are delighted that this event has helped animals and those that care for them, but we know the impacts of fireworks can be felt well beyond Guy Fawkes night.

“Explosions tend to drag on for days, and weeks, and cause fright when you least expect it. Pet owners need to remain vigilant”

To further help pet owners over the coming weeks, a playlist based on Concert for Animals is available here.

Tips for keeping animals safe near fireworks:

Keep pets indoors: Bring your pets inside before any fireworks start. You may need to exercise your dog earlier than you normally would.

Close windows and curtains: This helps to block flashing lights and muffle loud noises.

Create a safe space: Set up a cozy area with familiar bedding, toys, and distractions like puzzle feeders or chews.

Use calming aids: Pheromone diffusers, sprays, collars, or anxiety wraps can help pets feel safer and more relaxed.

