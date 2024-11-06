Award Winning Trio, The Nudge, Join Forces With New Zealand’s Legendary Composer, John Psathas For, ‘Calls Me’!

Following on from award winning colab track He Ōrite with Troy Kingi, The Nudge have again teamed up with another legend of the NZ music scene, internationally renowned composer, John Psathas. Together presenting, ‘Calls Me’, with the single & video both due for release on November 1st.

The Nudge, your favourite band’s favourite band, have amassed a huge following around the globe! Made up of the talented trio of Iraia Whakamoe, Ryan Prebble & James Coyle and combined for this release, with the exceptional talents of Psathas, Calls Me is The Nudge at their soft and soulful best.

Featuring Prebble’s unmistakable vocal, layered with dreamy orchestration, The groove simmers under tasty verses before transcending into a euphoric melody, expertly created by Psathas. The instruments bounce off each other before culminating in a moving moment of togetherness, relaxing into a meditation of gamelan and wurlitzer piano.

At its heart is a tropical sound, and the only time The Nudge have ever performed this track live was in Bali while on Residency at Potato Head Club.

The Bali connection continues into the music video. The video first began when The Nudge submitted $1000 into a crowdfunding campaign by emerging production company RdyStdy Studio. While visiting family in Bali, Hana and Jake from RdyStdy followed a day in the life of Balinese local, Komang. The Nudge first met Komang when he rented them scooters, and then attended the 6th month mini birthday of Art Prebble, the oldest Nudge offspring and next generation, at their villa, during the band's Balinese residency. Komang and Whakamoe developed a strong friendship, which lives on to this day.

The video is a dreamy capture of Bali life behind the scenes, with hints of the local lifestyle, culture and hindu religion. The video was finished by Ben Powerdrill and Preston McNeil.

John Psathas, famed for his incredible ability to collaborate musically with all walks of life, genres & with no project too big or small, originally worked with The Nudge on ‘Calls Me’ during the sessions for their sophomore album Dark Arts. This sparked a long term working relationship and a huge mutual respect for the others craft! Psathas then went on to include The Nudge in the landmark No Man’s Land project, commemorating 100 years of WWI. That collaboration saw The Nudge travel to Europe to record at Fort Douaumont, France,with The Nudge then following Psathas to Athens, where the project was being mixed for release, before heading back to Aotearoa. The collaboration continued when Psathas asked the Nudge to hold the pivotal position on The Swan Stage, for the epic 300+ strong, Cubasonic performance at Cubadupa in 2021.

The Nudge, have amassed a thorough and devout fanbase following years of electric live shows, headlining tours and sharing stages across festivals throughout Aotearoa and abroad, including multiple tours with NZ heavyweights Fat Freddys Drop and Kora. It was a love of blues, rock and psychedelic krautrock that brought the three piece together. The Nudge reached critical acclaim with the release of He Ōrite with Troy Kingi in 2021, nominated for the AMA Mana Reo award, and a finalist for the 2022 APRA Silver Scrolls.

Quietly brewing for more than ten years, The Nudge & John Psathas, finally present their expertly crafted new single, ‘Calls Me’. The Single & Video, released on November 1st, feature the talents of The Nudge, John Psathas and more than 14 exceptional orchestral musicians. The togetherness allows this stunning piece of music to come to its fore, with its tropical feel the perfect farewell to winter!

Calls Me Credits

By The Nudge & John Psathas

Written by Ryan Prebble & The Nudge, Orchestration written & arranged by John Psathas

Drums: Iraia Whakamoe

Bass: Ryan Prebble

Guitar: Ryan Prebble

Electric Piano and keys: James Coyle

Vocals: Ryan Prebble

Engineered by Dr Lee Prebble @ The Surgery, approx 2013

Produced by Ryan Prebble, Lee Prebble, and The Nudge

Orchestral arrangements by John Psathas 2014, recorded in 2015

Orchestration BY JOHN PSATHAS

Strings:

Charley Davenport (Cello)

Nigel Collins (Cello)

Janet Holborow (Cello)

Hannah Fraser (Violin)

Felix Lun (Violin)

Alix Schultze (Violin)

Su Keates (Violin)

Saline Fisher (Violin)

Tristan Carter (Violin)

Alexa Thomson (Viola)

Tom Callwood (Double Bass)

Flute:

Lucien Johnson

Rachell Eastwood

Bass Clarinet:

Bridget Kelly

Vibraphone:

Will Ricketts

