New Zealand Fringe Festival 2025: Celebrating 35 Years Of Brilliance

Wellington, NZ - Get ready to experience a month of groundbreaking performances and bold creativity as the NZ Fringe Festival 2025 celebrates its 35th anniversary! From February 14 to March 8, 2025, the city will once again become a hub of artistic innovation, showcasing an exciting lineup of local Wellington talent alongside exceptional international acts. As New Zealand’s largest open-access arts festival in Aotearoa, we look forward to hosting multiple award winning events, from all over the world including Australia, the UK, Sweden, Korea and the US. Tickets will be available starting December 12.

As the “Birthplace of Brilliance,” this year’s festival promises to ignite imaginations and push the boundaries of live performance. Audiences can expect a vibrant mix of theatre, music, dance, comedy, and immersive experiences that highlight fresh voices and innovative work. Whether you’re a longtime Fringe-goer or new to the festival, NZ Fringe 2025 will be an unforgettable celebration of artistic excellence and community connection.

NZ Fringe Festival is proud to support emerging artists in the first ten years of their careers. We provide a launchpad for artists to try new things and test their shows with eager audiences. We offer funding opportunities, workshops, and annual awards. Through the 35 year history, we have witnessed producers and performers elevate their craft and take it from stages in Pōneke/Wellington to the big international stage of Edinburgh Fringe and even a full-fledged tv series. “The New Zealand Fringe Festival enabled us to start our journey that has led to full-time career in the arts. Without New Zealand Fringe Festival Flight of the Conchords wouldn’t exist.” says E.G.O Award Winning Artist and NZ Fringe Festival alumni Bret Mackenzie.

As we mark 35 years of igniting creativity in the heart of Wellington, we invite everyone to join us in celebrating the artists, stories, and moments that have made NZ Fringe a launching pad for bold and daring art, including Fringe Alumni Rose Matafeo and most recently Wellington Ballroom’s, ARAWHATA. With international acts adding new dimensions to our festival, and Wellington-based artists bringing their unique flair, NZ Fringe 2025 is set to be the most exhilarating edition yet.

Festival Dates:

February 14 - March 8, 2025

Ticket Sales Begin:

December 12, 2024

About NZ Fringe Festival:

Since its inception, NZ Fringe Festival has been a starting point for boundary-pushing performances and innovative art. With a commitment to fostering creativity and providing a platform for artists from all walks of life, NZ Fringe has grown into one of New Zealand’s most beloved arts festivals. 2025 marks 35 years of artistic brilliance, where community and creativity come together to create magic.

