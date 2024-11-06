Greyhounds As Pets Hosts First-Ever Wellington Adoption Day: Meet Your New Best Friend

Wiggle the retired Greyhound will be at the Wellington Adoption Day / Supplied: GAP

For the first time ever, Greyhounds as Pets (GAP), New Zealand’s premier greyhound rehoming charity, is bringing a special Adoption Day event to Wellington, giving local residents the unique chance to meet and adopt retired racing greyhounds. Set for Sunday, November 10, at The Fox Cottage (Boom Rock Dogs), this one-day event will showcase eight adoptable greyhounds—all waiting with high hopes of finding their forever homes. GAP invites Wellingtonians to discover why these graceful, gentle dogs make extraordinary

Known for their affectionate, gentle nature and surprising adaptability, greyhounds make fantastic companions for a range of lifestyles. Whether you're a weekend cafe-goer, a pub regular, an outdoor enthusiast, or simply love a cozy night in, a greyhound could be your perfect match. These loyal, laid-back dogs seamlessly transition from race life to pet life, ready to bring love, companionship, and a touch of elegance to your home.

This Adoption Day marks a significant milestone for GAP in Wellington. Founded 18 years ago, GAP has successfully rehomed over 4,000 greyhounds nationwide, finding ideal family matches and transforming former racers into cherished household pets. With eight adoptable greyhounds ready to meet potential owners at the event, GAP aims to find loving homes for each of these gentle hounds—including Wiggle, a sweet-natured girl who just celebrated her 5th birthday and has been patiently waiting for her perfect family since August.

"Greyhounds are often overlooked as pets, yet they’re among the most adaptable and easy-going breeds," says GAP Marketing Team Lead Emelia Lake. "They thrive in a variety of environments and are equally content on a weekend hike or stretched out on the couch."

