Drax Project Announce North Island Summer Tour With Mitch James, Wet Denim & Aacacia

Photo/Supplied

New Zealand’s beloved pop-fusion group, Drax Project, is set to hit the North Island with a string of summer shows, kicking off December 21 and running through early January. Fresh from an incredible year of performances including shows across the globe, Drax Project brings their high-energy live show to stunning summer venues across the region, with tickets going on sale Monday, November 11, at midday.

The summer tour will see Drax Project play live in some of New Zealand's most iconic spots. Beginning at Black Barn Vineyards Havelock North on Saturday, Dec 21, then tripping over to Waihi Beach Hotel on Monday Dec 30, the band will then play a special New Years Eve show at The Coroglen Tavern on Tuesday Dec 31 before kicking off 2025 at The Mangawhai Tavern on Friday Jan 3 followed by Butlers Reef on Saturday Jan 4. Known for their unforgettable live shows and genre-bending sound that fuses jazz, R&B, pop, and hip-hop, Drax Project promises to bring a memorable concert experience to the North Island this summer. Fans can expect crowd favourites like “Woke Up Late,” “Toto,” and “Catching Feelings” alongside new live renditions from their upcoming release.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Supporting Drax Project at Black Barn Vineyards, Coroglen Tavern and Butlers Reef will be Kiwi singer songwriter Mitch James. On the brink of his final EP, this will be one of the final times fans can see him live.

Wellington indie rockers Wet Denim will also step up on support duties at Black Barn Vineyards, Waihi Beach Hotel, Coroglen Tavern and Butlers Reef. Having just released their second EP in September, their high energy live set and big themes within their song writing has set them apart from their peers.

In Mangawhai, fans will be treated to a duo set from pop singer AACACIA. Those who have seen her live know the pipes she has!

In addition to the tour, Drax Project will be releasing a highly anticipated live album, recorded at London’s prestigious Jazz Cafe. Set for release on Wednesday 27 November, this album captures the raw energy and artistry of their performance at one of the world’s most iconic music venues. The Jazz Cafe, a cornerstone of London’s music scene, has hosted legends from Miles Davis and Amy Winehouse to Stevie Wonder and Adele, known globally for its intimate atmosphere and impeccable acoustics. For Drax Project, performing and recording in this historic venue marks a significant career milestone, showcasing the band's musical maturity and creative ambition.

“We’ve always wanted to put out an album that bridges the gap between our recorded music and live performance roots. We are also huge fans of many great artists who’ve previously played and recorded at The Jazz Cafe, so we had to take the chance to follow in such footsteps! We can’t wait to play live for you in some of our favourite spots and favourite venues across Aotearoa this summer, with our brand new live record in tow!” - Drax Project

This summer promises an unforgettable season of music, as Drax Project’s tour brings New Zealand fans a fresh opportunity to experience their energetic performances live. With New Year’s Eve set to be a special highlight at the Coroglen Tavern, audiences can expect an incredible celebration to bring in 2025 with Drax Project.

Tickets for all shows will be available Monday, November 11 at midday – don’t miss your chance to be part of the North Island's must-see tour this summer.

DRAX PROJECT

NORTH ISLAND SUMMER TOUR

With Special Guests Mitch James, Wet Denim & AACACIA

Dec - Jan 24/25

Presented by Eccles Entertainment and ZM

Tickets on sale Monday 11 November 12pm

SAT 21 DEC

Black Barn Vineyards | Havelock North

With Mitch James & Wet Denim

ticketmaster.co.nz

MON 30 DEC

Waihi Beach Hotel | Waihi

With Wet Denim

ticketmaster.co.nz

TUE 31 DEC (NEW YEARS EVE)

Coroglen Tavern | Coroglen

With Mitch James & Wet Denim

ticketmaster.co.nz

FRI 3 JAN

Mangawhai Tavern | Mangawhai

With AACACIA

ticketmaster.co.nz

SAT 4 JAN

Butlers Reef | Ōakura

With Mitch James & Wet Denim

ticketmaster.co.nz

© Scoop Media

