Meat The Need And Dairy Women’s Network Present Charity Long Lunches In November 2024

Limited Tickets Available – Don’t Miss Out!

Meat the Need, in partnership with Dairy Women’s Network (DWN), is excited to announce a series of Charity Long Lunches this November, bringing together rural communities for an inspiring afternoon of learning, networking, and supporting those in need.

The highlight of these events will be special guest speaker Margo Flanagan from Two Raw Sisters, who will share her expertise on being “intelligently lazy in the kitchen” - offering valuable insights and inspiration for women across rural New Zealand.

Event Details:

November 18 – Ashburton Hotel , Canterbury

– , Canterbury November 20 – The Verandah , Hamilton

– , Hamilton November 21 – Tairoa Lodge, Taranaki

The Long Lunches aim to provide a space for people to connect, learn, and champion a cause close to their hearts: addressing food insecurity. Tickets are $75 per person, with all proceeds supporting Meat the Need’s mission to provide quality protein to families in need across New Zealand.

Dairy Women’s Network CEO, Jules Benton, said that by joining forces with Meat The Need, the two organisations can make a far-reaching impact. “Collaborating for the greater good of our sector is essential. By working together, we can create a stronger, more resilient community, and the Long Lunches are a fantastic opportunity to unite and make a meaningful impact where it’s most needed.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

General Manager of Meat The Need, Zellara Holden, emphasised that these events are about more than just a meal. “This is an opportunity to empower communities to connect and make a meaningful difference for those struggling with food insecurity.”

Let’s come together this November to enjoy good food, great company, and support a worthy cause. Seats are limited, so we encourage early booking to avoid disappointment.

To book your tickets, please visit:

Meat the Need Long Lunches with Dairy Women's Network

© Scoop Media

