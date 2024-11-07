10cc Announce Four New Zealand Concerts!

Thursday, 7 November 2024, 10:19 am Press Release: Plus1
UK
legends 10cc will brighten up our winter in 2025, bringing
more than 50 years of greatest hits to Auckland, Hamilton,
Wellington and Christchurch. With 30 million albums sold,
10cc have commercial, critical and creative success in equal
measure. Look out for your Plus1 presale email at 9am
Tuesday
morning!
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.