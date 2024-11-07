Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
10cc Announce Four New Zealand Concerts!

Thursday, 7 November 2024, 10:19 am
Press Release: Plus1

UK legends 10cc will brighten up our winter in 2025, bringing more than 50 years of greatest hits to Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Christchurch. With 30 million albums sold, 10cc have commercial, critical and creative success in equal measure. Look out for your Plus1 presale email at 9am Tuesday morning!

