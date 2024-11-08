New Adam Hattaway Album Out Now

Adam Hattaway has released his sixth full length album today. High Horse, produced by Marlon Williams has taken a shift in style for the alt-rock’n’roll singer. Striving to create an album that is ‘‘frustratingly quiet’’ High Horse is a dark yet warm, reverb soaked, rainy day collection of loner anthems. Carefully produced vocals, layered acoustic guitars, strings, midi keyboards and drum machines, a contrast from previous electric guitar laden, roisterous albums.

Songs inspired by crime scene photography, drug assisted exercise, dark places and cowboys. The LP features singles High Horse, Good Times and Ain’t No Surprise, a track written by Marlon Williams ‘Smile’ and focus track ‘If You Got Nowhere Else to Go’ - a track about the merciful hospitality of late night drifting visitors.

‘‘We’ve already heard the knockout title track – a real highlight from his recent gig at Wine Cellar. Offering a fresh sound from the prolific band’’ - Rolling Stone AU/NZ

Recorded at Te Rā studio in Canterbury’s picturesque Te Waipapa/Diamond Harbour the album records Adam Hattaway and Haunters co-writer Elmore Jones, it features musicianship from Marlon Williams, Engineer Mark Perkins (Merk), Erny Belle and Ray Suen (Lorde, The Flaming Lips).

Adam Hattaway and The Haunters have firmly established themselves in New Zealand over the past six years. Touring relentlessly across the motu including festivals such as Nest Fest, The Others Way, Nostalgia and Electric Avenue. Opening for the likes of Don McGlashan, Hattaway has joined Jon Toogood, Marlon Williams, Pluto and Barry Saunders on stage.

‘‘A crucial member of Ōtautahi's songwriting community who's given us numerous irresistible anthems already (check out Anthology 2018-2023 as proof), Hattaway's 'High Horse' feels like an absolute winner.’’ - Under The Radar

In their element on stage, today kicks off their 9 date tour across Aotearoa and Victoria. The tour includes Sanctuary Sounds Music Festival in Takapau and features openers Lorina Harding, Arahi, AC Saunders, Mads Harrop and Just Janie with Sig Wilder as well as supporting slots for Jon Toogood and Nick Batterham.

