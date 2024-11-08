Creative Weekend At Te Waimate Mission

Photo/Supplied

Te Waimate Mission Station, the Tohu Whenua cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga at Waimate North, is hosting a series of creative workshops on Sunday November 17.

The 190-year-old historic mission will be buzzing with creativity hosting three workshops to complement the weekend's vintage TinType portrait sessions.

Artist and writer Annais Allen will host a SoulCollage session in which participants will be able to create unique collaged cards with their own deep personal meaning, experienceing a still point in their lives where parts of self and scattered energies find their way home through the creation of these precious taonga. The session runs from 10am-1pm.

Photographers have a choice of two different, but complementary, sessions led by Claire Gordon of Flash Gordon Photography.

In the first session, entitled Picnic in the Garden - A colourful outdoor Photography Session with Claire at Flash Gordon Photography (1.30-3.30pm), participants will learn how to get out of auto mode and get creative with landscape photography using the beautiful gardens of Te Waimate Mission, which are currently in bloom.

The second session will be Light and Shade - A moody Photography Session inside the Mission House (4-6pm) where participants will focus on mood, and inject some ambience into their photography using the iconic Mission house as inspiration.

All workshops include a tour of the mission house and tea and coffee.

