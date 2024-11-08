A-Leagues Confirms Content Line Up For Season 2024/25

8 November, 2024: With the Ninja A-League Women and Isuzu UTE A-League Men 2024/25 seasons underway, the Australian Professional Leagues (APL) has today confirmed the full line-up of shows and digital-first content for fans to enjoy across the 20th season of the A-Leagues.

Commenting on the new content, A-Leagues Commissioner, Nick Garcia said: “We’re excited to unveil a selection of new content for our league and club channels, to engage more fans and showcase the great stories of our game. The line up compliments our existing suite of great content across our own channels, thanks to our production partner JAM TV and broadcast partner Network 10, allows us to expand our offering for core fans and gives us new platforms to reach new fans throughout season 2024/25.”

A-Leagues Download (Monday):

A-Leagues Download is a new light-hearted and energetic vodcast. Hosted by globally renowned pundit Max Rushden, A-Leagues legend Archie Thompson and Danish international and former Melbourne City Goalkeeper Thomas Sorensen, A-Leagues Download dissects the weekend with big opinions and insights from the Isuzu UTE A-League Men. The 45-minute episodes can be viewed every Monday on aleagues.com.au and the A-Leagues YouTube channel.

Dub Zone (Tuesday):

Dub Zone will return for season 2024/25 to dissect the latest news and action from the world of the Ninja A-League Women. Hosted by Amy Duggan and featuring weekly guests, the 30-minute panel show kicked off this week and is available free via 10 Play, aleagues.com.au and the A-Leagues YouTube channel.

Total A-Leagues (Wednesday):

Hosted by Sydney Morning Herald sports reporter Vince Rugari and Socceroo Tommy Oar, Total A-Leagues sees a head-to-head debate on the hottest topics each week from around the Isuzu UTE A-League Men and Ninja A-League Women. The 30-minute episodes can be viewed every Wednesday on aleagues.com.au and the A-Leagues YouTube channel.

Match x Match Previews (Wednesday):

Concise match previews of each Ninja A-League Women and Isuzu UTE A-League Men match hosted by the A-Leagues' very own James Dodd and Socceroo Tommy Oar. Each preview can be viewed on aleagues.com.au and the A-Leagues YouTube channel, each Wednesday ahead of the regular season and Finals Series.

A-League Warm-up (Thursday):

A-League Warm-up is everything you don’t know but need to know about the weekend ahead in the Isuzu UTE A-League Men. Hosted by Nick Stoll and 2015 A-Leagues champion Daniel Georgievski, this new show is an alternative look at the latest round of fixtures, designed for a younger audience, with a short sharp and refreshing look at the upcoming round of fixtures. Episodes can be viewed every Thursday on aleagues.com.au and the A-Leagues YouTube channel.

The Tactician (Friday):

Hosted by Isuzu UTE A-League Men great and Paramount+ commentator Daniel McBreen and Ninja A-League Women legend Cath Cannuli, The Tactician breaks down the key moments from across the weekend that was in the Ninja A-League Women and Isuzu UTE A-League Men from a tactical perspective; how it happened, why it happened, and how it could have been stopped. The short clips can be viewed on aleagues.com.au and the A-Leagues YouTube channel each week.

The Weekly Kick Off (Wednesday):

This season Paramount has also introduced The Weekly Kick-Off; a look ahead to all the football coming up across the weekend including the best of the A-Leagues, and leading opinion on the CommBank Matildas and Subway Socceroos. Hosted by Tara Rushton and Scott Mackinnon, with regular appearances from Paramount Football's team of experts, viewers will get the latest news and opinion from the best analysts in the business. The Weekly Kick-Off is first available on Paramount+ and 10 Play on Wednesday, followed by 10 Bold on Wednesday evening.

