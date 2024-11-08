Southland Record Label Launched To Amplify Local Talent

Photo/Supplied

Southland’s music scene is about to explode with the launch of MASSAV Records, the region’s first record label. Led by local visionary Blair "Sav" Savory, the label is set to take homegrown talent like singer-songwriter Lachie Hayes beyond southern borders. Offering artists full support from recording to promotion, MASSAV Records is poised to put Southland’s sound on the map.

Building on the strength of the Invercargill-based recording studio and his live music production company MASSAV Productions, Sav has now launched MASSAV Records – a fresh record label that aims to amplify the voices of local artists.

“In four years, MASSAV Studios has become a vital space where local musicians can record their work, capturing their creativity before it fades,” Sav says. “But recording music is just one part of the journey. The next challenge is ensuring these songs are heard. Creating a record label feels like a natural progression in the process to help showcase the talent of artists from the south,” he says. “MASSAV Records will offer local, Southland artists a complete package from recording and live performances to distribution and promotion.”

MASSAV Records has been co-founded with fellow Southlander and New Zealand’s Marketer of the Year (2021) Shane Evans. “I saw how much fun Sav was having and couldn’t resist getting involved,” says Evans, who recently returned to his hometown Invercargill having previously worked in global marketing and advertising roles “There’s a huge amount of untapped talent in this region, but it’s tough for artists to market themselves from here, so anything we can do to help them grow their profiles has been well received,” Evans says.

LAUNCHING LOCAL TALENT:

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The first artist signed under MASSAV Records is singer-songwriter and former Southland Entertainer of the Year Lachie Hayes.

Sav says he knew Lachie had something special from the moment he heard him perform when he was establishing MASSAV Productions. “His talent immediately stood out to me as one of the region’s exciting prospects. He has a knack for creating raw, emotive music,” Sav says. His upcoming album, produced in collaboration with Delaney Davidson, promises to be something truly special, with the first single ‘This River’ already generating excitement. I believe Lachie’s music will resonate with people far beyond Southland.”

MASSAV Records has plans for a New Zealand-tour schedule and has a roster of local talent ready to make waves. “The goal is to work extensively with one artist per year to create new music, release that music to a wider audience and develop live performance opportunities. We will also look to engage with established artists to further grow their existing profiles,” Sav says.

A MASSAV journey in music:

Sav’s music industry journey began on his OE in London from 2002-2008, where he immersed himself in the music scene, resulting in him creating his own boutique music festival in the English county of Leicestershire.

He returned home to his Southland roots in 2008, determined to inject some of the dynamic energy he had absorbed offshore into Southland’s music industry.

Sav started organising and promoting concerts, both big and small, bringing national and local acts to the city including Hollie Smith, The Beths, Julia Deans, Louis Baker, Delaney Davidson and international act Pussy Riot to name a few, along with local acts such as Jenny Mitchell, Sam Cullen, Lachie Hayes, Pretty Wicked Head, Rhythmonyx and Darcy Kerr.

Along the way, he acquired Dunedin-based sound and lighting engineering company, now MASSAV Productions, expanding his ability to deliver top-tier music experiences, some of which have included MASSAV Underground Festival, MASSAV Monkfest, Invercargill Xmas in The Park and the Te Anau Rhythm and Brews Festival.

“Immersing myself in the local music scene, it quickly became apparent there was a fair bit of talent around, particularly in the original music space. Original music is where it’s at for me. I love the art form of a musician expressing themselves through writing – creating a song that hasn’t been heard before,” Sav says.

MASSAV Studios was set up in 2020 and has recorded/worked with Rhythmonyx, Silly Drunken Bastards, Lachie Hayes, Liv Cochrane, Kate Brown, Faith Dick, Shaun Kirkpatrick and Wet Jacket.

Expanding the vision: The unique edge of MASSAV Records

As the latest addition to the MASSAV stable of companies, MASSAV Records offers resources few other record labels can.

“We are a one-stop-shop that can take an artist from the studio to the stage and out into the world – all with the support they need to succeed,” Sav says.

“This streamlined approach means musicians can focus on their craft while MASSAV handles the rest, from recording sessions to live events and distribution. It’s an unprecedented level of support for Southland musicians.”

Sav says his vision is to help establish a musical identity for Southland, one that future generations can look back on and appreciate.

“By supporting original artists, we’re not just building careers; we’re helping to shape the cultural landscape of our region,” he says.

“One thing is clear- the world is about to hear a lot more from Southland.”

MASSAV Records: Invercargill’s new home for original music Founded by Blair ‘Sav’ Savory – accomplished musician and local music industry entrepreneur.

Integrated with MASSAV Productions and MASSAV Studios

Full suite of services from recording to live performances – all under one roof

Helping local musicians to bring their creative visions to life.

First signed artist: Local singer-songwriter Lachie Hayes

© Scoop Media

