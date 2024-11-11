The Best Date To Have Your Christmas Party, Revealed By New Zealand’s Odds Experts

As the festive season draws near, odds experts have conducted a detailed analysis of average costs, crowd levels, and weather data across Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch to determine the best date to have a Christmas party in New Zealand.

The odds experts at NZCasino have revealed 13th December as the optimal date for New Zealanders looking to celebrate the season with a more affordable, less crowded, and nice weathered night-out.

Below a spokesperson for the odds experts reveals the data behind 13th December:

Cost of a Night Out

“Looking at data from previous years, on 13th December the average cost of a night-out sits at around $60 per person, making it one of the most affordable mid-December options without the weekend premium. As the holiday season heats up, prices at the weekend rise to an average of $75 per person, particularly in Auckland’s central nightlife districts. As we get closer to Christmas, rates escalate to around $85 per person due to high demand and added venue charges.”

Popularity and Availability

“The 13th December also tends to see fewer crowds than at closer to Christmas weekends, with availability across top venues in popular locations such as Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch. Venues closer to Christmas are often fully booked or crowded, reducing the comfort and enjoyment of festive gatherings, so it’s key to select a weekday just before the party-season hits.”

Weather Conditions

“13th December also has a strong track record of pleasant early-summer weather, with warm temperatures and low rainfall likelihood across the country. As the season progresses, New Zealand’s late December can be more volatile, with potential for summer rain, impacting travel and outdoor plans, which can therefore create a stressful outdoor Christmas party environment. Looking at weather forecasts from previous years, we can predict that 13th December is the best for nice conditions overnight in New Zealand.”

