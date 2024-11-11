The Block Australia Premieres Sunday 24 November On Three And ThreeNow

The Block Australia is returning on Sunday 24 November on ThreeNow, and same day on Three on at 7.30pm. The popular renovation series, now in its 20th season, will air Sunday-Wednesday, weekly.

In the new season of The Block Australia, five couples make the move to the stunning coastal location of Phillip Island, a cruisy two-hour drive from Melbourne and home to the world-famous Australian MotoGP and Penguin Parade.

The Blockheads will renovate an abandoned resort into five luxury family holiday homes – designed by longtime Block Australia architect Julian Brenchley.

Host Scott Cam is back for an incredible 18th season and will be joined by trusty co-host Shelley Craft for her 17th season on the show.

This year there are also a few changes on the show. Keith Schleiger steps down from his longtime role as Foreman as he was unable to move to Phillip Island fulltime, so Dan Reilly, a former contestant himself, will take on the role as sole Foreman.

Veteran judge Neale Whitaker has also handed the baton on, to real estate director Marty Fox. Marty will join Shaynna Blaze and Darren Palmer to judge the spectacular rooms with the brief of creating a perfect holiday home.

Both Keith and Neale will make special guest appearances throughout the season.

The Block Australia couples who will start the renovations on Phillip Island are:

· Carpenter Jesse (29) and claims specialist Paige (27) – engaged couple from WA

· Electrician Kristian (31) and restaurant manager Mimi (28) – newlyweds from SA

· Plumber Ricky (34) and IT worker Haydn (37) – best mates from VIC

· Events account director and furniture designer Courtney (32) and landscape business development manager Grant (29) – married couple from NSW

· Hairdresser and business owner Kylie (37) and electrician and plumber Brad (32) – married parents from QLD

The 20th season of The Block Asutralia will also be celebrated with several fan favourites returning to the show, to lend a hand for this enormous build. As this season builds to the auction, a select group of the Allstars will be helping this year’s Blockheads to create something never seen on the Block Australia before.

Since its inception, The Block has seen:

· Over 900 episodes created

· More than AUD $34,000,000 in prize money won

· 176 Blockheads on the show

· 98 homes renovated

· 200 bathrooms built

· 98 kitchens built

Episodes will air Sunday-Wednesday, weekly.

