Meat The Need’s National Charity Auction Is Now Live On TradeMe! Bid To Combat Food Insecurity In New Zealand

Meat the Need, New Zealand’s dedicated charity focused on delivering locally sourced protein meals to food-insecure communities, is thrilled to announce that its National Charity Auction is now live on TradeMe. The auction will close on the evening of Sunday, November 17, giving Kiwis the opportunity to place their bids and make a meaningful impact.

The online auction aims to raise essential funds to support Meat the Need’s mission of delivering protein-rich meals to over 130 food banks and community organisations across Aotearoa. Some of the highly sought-after items include a MY2024.50 Ford Ranger Raptor valued at $96,490, an exclusive 3-night Blue Duck Station experience for four, and an incredible golf getaway at Millbrook Resort for two.

According to studies by the Ministry of Health, nearly 1 in 5 Kiwi households experience moderate to severe food insecurity, a challenge compounded by high living costs and limited access to fresh food. These pressures especially impact children, with over 20% regularly experiencing food insecurity, leading to serious long-term health and educational consequences.

“At Meat the Need, we’re reminded every day of the power of a nutritious meal,” says Zellara Holden, General Manager of Meat the Need. “Every bid in this auction brings us closer to ensuring no one in New Zealand goes hungry. This campaign is not just about raising funds; it’s about a community coming together to make a difference.”

Foodbank managers have echoed this sentiment, sharing, “Meat and milk are crucial food items – especially for families mostly living on bread. We can’t keep up without your support.”

A foodbank recipient also noted, “My family constantly struggles to have enough food to eat. We both work but are on minimum wage. Thank you for all that you do.”

The Charity Auction is a unique opportunity to both win fantastic items and give back to New Zealand’s communities. Every dollar raised goes directly to providing nutrient-dense meals to those in need. Don’t miss this chance to make a difference!

For full auction details, including how to participate, visit the Meat The Need website: TradeMe Auction - Meat the Need

