Christmas Carols Get An African Twist In NZ Musical Extravaganza

Monday, 11 November 2024, 10:23 am
Press Release: Black Creatives Aotearoa

A popular Afro-Kiwi Christmas concert, where our favourite festive songs are rearranged in a uniquely African style, is set to become the perfect holiday treat for music lovers.

JingleBeatz: WOZANI!, a concert produced by Black Creatives Aotearoa, is back for a second year, after a sold-out concert in 2023. The Tuning Fork in Auckland will host the 90-minute event on 7th December 2024.

Talented Afro-Kiwi musicians are rearranging some of our most famous Christmas carols to a vibrant African beat and musical style. Six of New Zealand’s finest African/Afro-heritage singers will join top African musicians under the musical direction of Jay Moyo, who is also the bass player. Moyo will be joined by band members Warren Duncan on Saxophone and DJ Decks, Culistofa Petelo on Drums, Gabriel Mugadza on Keyboards, Nesu on Guitars and Mavs Agdebite on the Djembe (African Drum). The vocals will be provided by ASHA, Denue, Jane Benney, TiMMY the FIRST, Josh Adelowo and Busi Mmanga. Renowned South African born DJ Massimo will bring his renowned Amapiano/Afro-beat sounds to finish the night.

Producer and featured vocalist, Jane Benney, says the annual musical show allows musicians of African and Afro-Caribbean heritage to showcase their many cultures in Aotearoa New Zealand and treat local families to the vibrant sounds of Africa.

“I’m excited to share the stage with a diverse group of musicians and vocalists, bringing their special unique brand of African flavour to the holiday songs that we know and love”, she says. Co-produced Anesu Maforimbo adds, “”I love how Jinglebeatz! brings Africans and the wider community together. This is a time for joy, celebration, creativity and especially now, an opportunity to connect, encourage and hope.”

Organisers, Black Creatives Aotearoa, are a community arts organisation dedicated to supporting creatives of African and Afro-Caribbean heritage living in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Founder and Artistic Director Dione Joseph, says creating this event has allowed her to achieve a personal milestone for her community.

“Music has always been a huge part of my personal life. Growing up there was so much reggae, jazz and blues in our home, especially at Christmas. To bring 12 of Aotearoa’s finest Afro-Kiwi musicians and vocalists together brings me so much joy,” she says.

JingleBeatz: WOZANI!: The Turning Fork, 42-80 Mahuhu Crescent, Parnell Auckland, at 7pm. Tickets at www.tuningfork.co.nz.

