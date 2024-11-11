Tauranga Moana Manu Champs Becomes Official World Qualifying Event

Tauranga Moana Manu Champs set to bring crowds to Tauranga Waterfront. (Photo/Supplied)

Get ready to dust off your togs and perfect those bombs, as this year’s Tauranga Moana Manu Champs is set to make a bigger splash than ever before.

For the first time, the annual Tauranga Moana bombing competition has been named an official qualifying event for the 2025 Z Manu World Champs. Along with local bragging rights, the winners in both the Manu and Freestyle jumping divisions will be fast-tracked into the Z Manu World Champs grand final in Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland, on 1 March 2025.

City Development and Partnerships General Manager Gareth Wallis says the annual Tauranga Moana Manu Champs is always a popular event and this year we’re stepping it up another notch, giving our local community the chance to compete on the world stage.

“Tauranga Waterfront is the place to be this summer, and having the opportunity to partner with Z Manu World Champs to expand our annual bomb competition into a world qualifier is a perfect way to kick off a busy summer in the city centre.

“With the Northern Waterfront transformation now complete, people will be able to enjoy the new green space, basketball court and boardwalk while checking out all the exciting things on offer at the Tauranga Moana Manu Champs”, says Gareth.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Owner and Event Director for Z Manu World Champs, Scott Rice, says they saw how much local talent was at the Tauranga Moana bomb competition last year and wanted to get amongst the fun for another epic event.

“Tauranga Moana will be our first official qualifying event for the Z Manu World Champs 2025 and a perfect way to kick off another summer of Manu. Bring the whānau along, challenge your friends and make a splash, you never know who the next Manu World Champ might be.”

Taking place on Saturday, 7 December 2024, the free family event organised by Tauranga City Council in partnership with Z Manu World Champs will be one you won’t want to miss with free fades, free sausage sizzle, music, giveaways and lots more.

The competition is open to people aged 8 and older and is free to enter. There are limited numbers in each gender and age category, so people are encouraged to register online and get there early on the day to secure a spot.

Where: Public wharf, Tauranga Southern Waterfront

When: Saturday, 7 December 2024, 10.30am - 4.30pm

Find out more information and register your spot for the Tauranga Moana Manu Champs at whatsontauranga.co.nz/manuchamps.

© Scoop Media

