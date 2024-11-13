Parrot Analytics Reveals: Masha And The Bear Breaks Beyond Children’s Category, Peaking Among Top-10 TV Shows Globally

Masha and the Bear (Photo/Supplied)

Los Angeles, November 12, 2024 – Parrot Analytics, a leader in global entertainment demand data, has unveiled recent insights into the popularity of children’s content worldwide, spotlighting the enduring appeal of the award-winning series Masha and the Bear. These findings offer a detailed understanding of the series' robust demand across multiple territories, solidifying its position as a global phenomenon.

“Masha and the Bear is an indisputable global sensation, capturing the hearts of children and families everywhere,” said Alex Cameron, Director, EMEA at Parrot Analytics. “With our industry-defining data and capabilities, we look forward to working with Animaccord and getting Masha in front of even more audiences around the world.”

"The comprehensive analytics from Parrot Analytics offer us valuable insights into the global performance of our show, not just within children's categories but across all TV content,” said Claus Tomming, CEO at Animaccord. “This data-driven approach supports our strategic discussions with existing and potential licensing partners, highlighting 'Masha and the Bear' as a top competitor on the global stage."

Masha and the Bear has peaked as Top-10 most in-demand overall show in the world in 2024. It has been the number two global children’s show for the entirety of the 2020s, ahead of PAW Patrol and Peppa Pig and trailing only Spongebob Squarepants. Masha and the Bear has maintained an average global demand placing it in the top 0.2% of all series across all platforms over that time.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

This momentum comes after Masha and the Bear won the Most In-Demand Children’s Series in the World category at the 6th Annual Global Demand Awards, powered by Parrot Analytics.

Masha and the Bear consistently ranks among the most in-demand children’s animated shows globally according to Parrot Analytics’ global audience demand measurement.

About Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the leader in global entertainment analytics. The company values content, talent and IP by measuring over 2 billion audiences globally. Leveraging audience demand and content supply, Parrot Analytics can determine how much any TV show or movie is worth on a specific platform by region. Parrot Analytics’ partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition, and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention.

About Animaccord:

Animaccord is an award-winning entertainment company and studio established in 2008, which develops, produces, and distributes premium quality animation globally. Marked 61 in the list of TOP-150 Global Licensors (License Global, August 2024) the company became recognized for its worldwide hit animated property, Masha and the Bear, that ranks #1 show for preschoolers worldwide (Parrot Analytics, 2024) as well as holds the Guinness World Record for the Most Watched Cartoon with over 4.4 billion views and counting. For over 10 years of successful multi-territorial licensing performance, Animaccord built strong global partnership with the world’s key market leaders, among which are Ferrero, Giochi Preziosi, Hachette, Spin Master, Panini, and more.

© Scoop Media