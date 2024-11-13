Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Parrot Analytics Reveals: Masha And The Bear Breaks Beyond Children’s Category, Peaking Among Top-10 TV Shows Globally

Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 8:26 am
Press Release: Parrot Analytics

Masha and the Bear (Photo/Supplied)

Los Angeles, November 12, 2024 – Parrot Analytics, a leader in global entertainment demand data, has unveiled recent insights into the popularity of children’s content worldwide, spotlighting the enduring appeal of the award-winning series Masha and the Bear. These findings offer a detailed understanding of the series' robust demand across multiple territories, solidifying its position as a global phenomenon.

Masha and the Bear is an indisputable global sensation, capturing the hearts of children and families everywhere,” said Alex Cameron, Director, EMEA at Parrot Analytics. “With our industry-defining data and capabilities, we look forward to working with Animaccord and getting Masha in front of even more audiences around the world.”

"The comprehensive analytics from Parrot Analytics offer us valuable insights into the global performance of our show, not just within children's categories but across all TV content,” said Claus Tomming, CEO at Animaccord. “This data-driven approach supports our strategic discussions with existing and potential licensing partners, highlighting 'Masha and the Bear' as a top competitor on the global stage."

Masha and the Bear has peaked as Top-10 most in-demand overall show in the world in 2024. It has been the number two global children’s show for the entirety of the 2020s, ahead of PAW Patrol and Peppa Pig and trailing only Spongebob Squarepants. Masha and the Bear has maintained an average global demand placing it in the top 0.2% of all series across all platforms over that time.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

This momentum comes after Masha and the Bear won the Most In-Demand Children’s Series in the World category at the 6th Annual Global Demand Awards, powered by Parrot Analytics.

Masha and the Bear consistently ranks among the most in-demand children’s animated shows globally according to Parrot Analytics’ global audience demand measurement.

About Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the leader in global entertainment analytics. The company values content, talent and IP by measuring over 2 billion audiences globally. Leveraging audience demand and content supply, Parrot Analytics can determine how much any TV show or movie is worth on a specific platform by region. Parrot Analytics’ partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition, and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention.

About Animaccord:

Animaccord is an award-winning entertainment company and studio established in 2008, which develops, produces, and distributes premium quality animation globally. Marked 61 in the list of TOP-150 Global Licensors (License Global, August 2024) the company became recognized for its worldwide hit animated property, Masha and the Bear, that ranks #1 show for preschoolers worldwide (Parrot Analytics, 2024) as well as holds the Guinness World Record for the Most Watched Cartoon with over 4.4 billion views and counting. For over 10 years of successful multi-territorial licensing performance, Animaccord built strong global partnership with the world’s key market leaders, among which are Ferrero, Giochi Preziosi, Hachette, Spin Master, Panini, and more.

© Scoop Media

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics: Global television measurement

Global television demand measurement

Parrot Analytics is the leading global content demand analytics company for the multi-platform TV business. With the world's largest TV audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 1.5B daily expressions of demand in over 100 languages from 200+ countries to reveal the content consumers engage with and watch the most across platforms.

As a trusted partner to some of the biggest media companies and content creators in the world, Parrot Analytics optimises content workflows in real time. The company's TV analytics products result in better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as accelerated SVOD platform success.

Contact Parrot Analytics

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 