Rock Gods Shihad To Headline "New Plymouth’s Rock The Bowl" On Their Final Tour!!!!

Photo/Supplied

New Zealand’s legendary rock band Shihad are set to join the star-studded line-up at Rock The Bowl in Taranaki on Sunday December 29 for one of their final live performances.

Joining the already stacked line-up, the highly celebrated Kiwi rock band will perform alongside Sublime with Rome, Pendulum, Home Brew, Ladyhawke and Elemeno P.

Since their formation in Wellington in 1988, Shihad - composed of Jon Toogood, Karl Kippenberger, Phil Knight, and Tom Larkin - have grown into New Zealand's most celebrated rock band, with more than 250,000 albums sold, 10 studio albums, and worldwide tours. Their induction into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame in 2010 solidified their legacy.

“We need to pay homage to the legacy of this band and also to the people that have supported us,” Shihad’s frontman Jon Toogood says. “We’re gonna fucking hit it!

Presented by Trademark and The Rock, the Rock The Bowl festival will be held at The Bowl of Brooklands in New Plymouth on Sunday December 29.

In good company, they are joined by Sublime with Rome, who are embarking on a five-date New Zealand tour and what will be their last-ever world tour. Also on the line-up is one of the biggest electronic acts on the planet, Pendulum, who will be closing the festival with a bang on the main stage with their infamous DJ set.

Joining Shihad, Sublime with Rome and Pendulum on the Rock The Bowl line-up is a host of NZ music royalty, including hip-hop marvels Home Brew, who return to the Bowl after their chart-topping critically acclaimed 2023 album, RUN IT BACK and a subsequent sold-out nationwide tour.

Ladyhawke, is also coming along, fresh from an international tour and known for hits such as ‘My Delirium,’ ‘Paris Is Burning’ and ‘Black White & Blue’. And music lovers can expect an exhilarating set from crowd favourite Elemeno P.

This marks the second year of Rock The Bowl. Last year, the festival ushered out 2023 with Katchafire, Ocean Alley and Coterie playing to a 6,000+ crowd at the beautiful Bowl of Brooklands.

Forced to postpone their appearance at the inaugural festival last year, Sublime with Rome is thrilled to make it up to their New Zealand fans by kicking off their New Zealand tour - the last leg on their final world tour - as Rock The Bowl’s 2024 headliner.

“We cannot wait to come down under and play our final shows with Sublime with Rome this summer. New Zealand will officially be our last tour so make sure you come out and sing with us one last time,” says Rome.

Following Rock The Bowl, Sublime with Rome will head to Coroglen near Whitianga on December 30, with support from the Flaxxies. They’ll see in the new year at Brew Year’s Eve – Brewtown in Upper Hutt on December 31, before starting the new year off in style with concerts at Black Barn in Havelock North on January 2 and then Bay Park Arena at Mount Maunganui on January 3 – both dates will have Elemeno P in support.

Image/Supplied

Rock The Bowl 2024:

Featuring Sublime with Rome, Pendulum, Home Brew, Ladyhawke, Elemeno P + more to be announced, including one huge act announcing in coming months!

December 29 – Bowl of Brooklands, New Plymouth

Sublime with Rome NZ tour:

December 29 – Bowl of Brooklands, New Plymouth - Rock The Bowl 2024

December 30 - Coroglen Tavern, Whitianga – with Flaxxies, Beccie B

December 31 - Brew Year’s Eve - Brewtown, Upper Hutt, Wellington

January 2 - Black Barn Vineyard, Havelock North – with Elemeno P

January 3 - Bay Park Arena, Mount Maunganui – with Elemeno P

