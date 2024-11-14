Aotearoa New Zealand Celebrates Cybersecurity Excellence At 2024 ISANZ Awards

13 November 2024

Wellington's Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa buzzed with excitement this evening as the 2024 iSANZ Awards celebrated its milestone 10th anniversary.

Over two hundred people gathered to recognise individuals, teams, and organisations that have gone above and beyond in their efforts to safeguard people and networks from cyber threats. A special Hall of Fame Award was also presented, honouring the organisers of a longstanding national cyber security challenge.

iSANZ Board Chair Kendra Ross captured the spirit of the night, saying “We’re truly inspired by the incredible achievements of all this year's entrants, finalists, and winners. They represent some of the most talented professionals in the information security landscape.

“These awards not only celebrate success but encourage ongoing innovation and collaboration within our community. Together, we’re proud to be tackling today, and tomorrow’s cybersecurity challenges.”

The winners of the 2024 iSANZ Awards are:

Security Project / Awareness Initiative of the Year: NCSC / CERTNZ for its 'Exposed - Own Your Online' campaign.

CERT NZ (now incorporated into NCSC) launched its ‘Own Your Online’ campaign to simplify cyber security and encourage Kiwis to take personal responsibility for online safety. It showcased real stories of cybercrime victims, generating significant media attention and increasing campaign awareness to 15% of New Zealanders. The initiative prompted 70% of people who saw the campaign to take protective actions, successfully raising cyber security consciousness nationwide.

Security Team of the Year: Fidelity Life’s Cyber Guardians of Trust.

Fidelity Life's Information Security team, composed of six diverse professionals, excels in building strong defenses and fostering a culture of continuous learning. With initiatives like the 'Cyber Security Champions' program and high participation in security training, the team epitomises collaborative spirit and commitment to organisational security and resilience.

Security Company of the Year: Kordia Group.

Kordia Group, a leading NZ cybersecurity provider since 2015, offers managed services, consulting, and incident response to enhance clients' security postures. With a focus on a customer-centric culture and continuous improvement, Kordia invests in talent development and community engagement to foster a resilient, diverse workforce in the cyber security industry.

Start-up or New Business of the Year: Qubit Cyber.

Operating for two years, Qubit Cyber champions digital safety, transforming cybersecurity from mere system security to ensuring product safety across sectors like med-tech, IoT, and aviation. With over $2 million in projects, they prioritise human safety, engage seasoned professionals, and aim to establish New Zealand as a global leader in digital safety standards.

Cybersecurity Leader of the Year: Paul Connolly from KiwiBank.

Paul, CISO at Kiwibank, has over 27 years’ cybersecurity experience. At Kiwibank, he has expanded his team from 9 to 22, fostering a culture of growth and inclusion. Paul's mentorship and collaborative leadership style have significantly enhanced organisational security and employee engagement.

Up and Coming Cyber Security Star of the Year: Rachel Parangi from Northpower.

Rachel has significantly enhanced Northpower's cybersecurity posture since becoming Information Security Manager in 2023. She established the Information Security Steering Group, developed key policies, and initiated a comprehensive risk management framework. Her innovative strategies and exceptional communication skills have uplifted the security culture organisation-wide, positioning Northpower as a leader in cybersecurity practices.

The Hall of Fame Award went to the New Zealand Cyber Security Challenge (NZCSCS).

Started in 2014 as a humble capture the flag competition for Waikato University students, the New Zealand Cyber Security Challenge has transformed over the last decade into a prestigious challenge event that attracts over 400 participants from across New Zealand.

Organised by the Cybersecurity Researchers of Waikato (CROW) team and Waikato University, the challenge is fostering a new generation of cyber defenders and has become a cornerstone for nurturing technical skills in cybersecurity.

The 2024 iSANZ Awards would not have been possible without the generous support of our sponsors Datacom, SailPoint, CheckPoint, NextGen, Bastion Security Group, Sektor, CyberCX, CyberTeam, Diligent, Carapace, Elevate Resourcing, and Clyde&Co. The iSANZ Board would also like to extend its gratitude to supporting partners NZITF, KBI Media, and Hannah Shand Art.

