L.A.B And Stan Walker Release ‘Redemption Song’ To Celebrate New Zealand & Australian Summer Shows

L.A.B’s summer tour is the hottest ticket in town this January, with a stellar line-up of Aotearoa’s best and brightest - L.A.B, Stan Walker, Corrella, Aaradhna and AJA.

All have new music recently released or coming up and are excited to bring their dynamic energy to New Plymouth (January 11), Taupō (January 18) and Whangārei (January 25).

The opportunity to bring together two of New Zealand's most iconic voices live on stage is too hard to pass-up and L.A.B and Stan Walker have been busy working on collaboration ideas for their upcoming summer shows in New Zealand and Australia.

The two acts have been workshopping songs such as L.A.B’s hit single ‘Controller’ and a cover of Bob Marley's ‘Redemption Song’. Joel Shadbolt (L.A.B) and Stan Walker’s version of ‘Redemption Song’ was captured on video and released in anticipation of the summer shows.

The video perfectly captures the strength of these combined vocals and what fans can expect on the upcoming tour. Don’t miss the chance to see this performed live with two iconic kiwi artists.

Joining L.A.B and Stan Walker on the New Zealand run is Corrella, Aaradhna and AJA. Ahead of the summer shows, Aaradhna’s new album SWEET SURRENDER and Corrella’s new single ‘All There is’, drop on Friday November 15 with Corella’s new album, SKELETONS, due for release on November 29. AJA is also releasing her debut album, KĀWAI, on November 29.

This incredible line-up features a “who’s who” of the current crop of big local artists. Winning between them a total of six 2024 Aotearoa Music Awards, and consistently holding the top spots on the NZ Top 20 Official Singles Chart and the Radioscope Top Airplay charts, these five artists all represent the current wave of success from Māori / Pacific artists in the mainstream.

Don’t miss the chance to experience the best and brightest summer tour this January, tickets on sale from https://www.loop.co.nz/shows/upcoming

