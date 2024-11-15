Elliott Dawson Calls Time And Announces Sophomore Album ‘Certain Death’

Image / Supplied

Following on from twitchy single ‘Quarter Life’, Elliott Dawson releases new single ‘Calling Time’ on November 15th. The new track, featuring Dawson’s unmistakable vocals, a driving, minimal groover is the second single from his just announced, sophomore album ‘Certain Death’, scheduled for release in April 2025. ‘Quarter Life’ proved to be a hit on the SRN, charting for multiple weeks on 95bFM’s Top Ten and in RadioScope’s Alternative Music Charts. ‘Calling Time’, also accompanied by a thrashing music video directed by Daniel Kingston, has Dawson conversing on the difficulty of maintaining friendship in your mid to late 20s. It’s a sparse groover that provides more questions than answers, pondering the transactional nature of some relationships.

‘Certain Death’, Dawson’s forthcoming album, was recorded in Pōneke throughout 2023, produced by Wellington Legend James Goldsmith (DARTZ, Wiri Donna, Mermaidens), and is being released independently in April 2025. It’s about as honest as he’s ever going to be. “This record took a lot out of me. I did a lot of staring at the ceiling and scratching my head, like do I really want to go there? Some things are better left in the ground, and this one felt like exhuming my own remains”. The album will be available for pre-order from November 15 2024.

Since we last heard from Mr Dawson, he’s toured his debut record ‘Hang Low’, supported acts such as Black Midi (UK) and Sorry (UK), and stamped his mark on festivals like Welcome to Nowhere and CubaDupa. He’s also cemented his moonlighting gig as lead guitarist in the abominable Wiri Donna on her impending EP ‘In My Chambers”. Nevertheless, ‘Certain Death’ draws a line in the sand on a new era for Dawson, one in which the universality of mortality takes centre stage.

