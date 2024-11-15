‘The Legend Returns’Rhys Darby Announces New Stand-up Stage Tour For 2025

Kiwi icon Rhys Darby has today announced The Legend Returns, a brand new stand-up show for 2025. Marking his first comedic tour after almost a decade, Darby will perform one night only in Wellington, Christchurch and Auckland in March and April, 2025.

General on-sale starts 10am Tuesday 19th November, with pre-sales from 10am Monday 18th November. Tickets and tour information here.

In a world full of AI and Robot tech can a simple dad with slightly tight jeans stay relevant? Ancient Astronaut Theorists say yes! Rhys hopes to prove that right now a touch of very human silliness is more important than ever!? Perhaps his unique skills, once thought of as absurd, might just be useful after all!

Darby’s shows are always a mix of astute observations and physical stand-up cocooned in a fantastical storyline that takes his audience on a hilarious journey.

“I’m so excited to return to the stage, a bit older, a bit wiser but mostly a bit sillier than ever before!” says Darby.

While Darby may have been treading the standup boards since the mid 90s, he is best known internationally for his on screen work. He first gained attention as the well meaning, but inept band manager, Murray Hewitt in Flight of the Conchords. More recently he has starred in the Jumanji franchise and Our Flag Means Death alongside long time collaborator Taika Waititi. Rhys is also a prolific voice over artist having appeared in over 50 animation roles from Monsters at Work to Voltron Legendary Defender. When not on screen this busy guy has written four books, has NZs longest running podcast The Cryptid Factor and shares his funny musings on his Substack.

RHYS DARBY

THE LEGEND RETURNS TOUR

WELLINGTON, OPERA HOU THURSDAY 27 MARCH, 2025

CHRISTCHURCH, ISAAC THEATRE ROYAL SATURDAY 29 MARCH, 2025

AUCKLAND, BRUCE MASON THEATRE THURSDAY 3 & FRIDAY 4 APRIL, 2025

