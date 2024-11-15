Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Kapa Haka For Healing: Family Violence Workforce Annual Competition

Friday, 15 November 2024, 3:54 pm
Press Release: Tuu Oho Mai Services

Photo from left to right: Poata Watene with Te Kōhao Health Mother and son duo Te Awhina and Toakahu Pere. (Photo/Supplied)

An annual kapa haka competition involving hundreds of kaimahi working in family violence and sexual violence specialist support services kicks off tomorrow morning in Kirikiriroa.

Teams including one from Crown agency, Ara Poutama - Department of Corrections are set to take the stage at the Claudelands Exhibition Hall vying for the highly prized silver trophy.

The theme of the popular event is “Kaingaakautia te toiora tangata” – Valuing the wellness of humanity.

The organiser Poata Watene, co-Chair of independent ministerial group Te Pūkotahitanga and CEO of Tuu Oho Mai says the ultimate intention of the unique event is centred firmly on acknowledging the workforce.

“If we focus on the well-being of the workforce, which is through medium of kapa haka, it's another way of energising, of sharing knowledge and of sharing skills.

The competition is not following the usual ‘Matatini style’ program either to enable more participation.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We've removed the really tricky items like the poi, the mōteatea where performers express chants or poems, and the whakawātea, which is the traditional final performance and exit,” Watene said.

“The format has been designed to feature five items, each performed by a rōpū for 20 minutes, aiming to deliver a high impact kapa haka presentation.”

Teams have been practising at least for eight to 12 weeks. Some serious ones on weekends too.

“The beauty of it is that we also include a compulsory Pacifica item, honouring the invaluable contributions of Pacifica culture across our sector.”

Highlights include Ara Poutama Department of Corrections staff performing with some of the tane that are in the agency’s special treatment unit.

Tuu Oho Mai as a family violence specialist organisation doesn’t just rely on psychotherapy and psycho education. Instead, Watene says it leans towards the Te Ao Maori holistic understanding of well-being.

“What’s missing within the sector is that we place so much emphasis on Western epistemology, Western structure, and Western construct around therapy when in actuality, kapa haka is another form of healing.”

“You're in your wairua environment. An empowering space where others uplift you and where you’re driven to set and surpass your own standards.”

“You're motivated and you're encouraged to understand the content which comes from whakapapa - Kiingitanga

“So, it's environmental wellness, it's social wellness, it’s whānau fauna wellness - Toiora, so what better way to express that through song and a positive vibration through wairua?”

This year Te Pūkotahitanga commissioned a significant tangata whenua national survey to canvass anonymously thousands of workers in the family and sexual violence sector to address the huge knowledge gap that currently exists.

It advised Hon. Karen Chhour to make it a work programme priority and has commissioned Te Rau Ora to conduct formalised research that will be released next month.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Tuu Oho Mai Services on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 