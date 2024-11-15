Kapa Haka For Healing: Family Violence Workforce Annual Competition

Photo from left to right: Poata Watene with Te Kōhao Health Mother and son duo Te Awhina and Toakahu Pere. (Photo/Supplied)

An annual kapa haka competition involving hundreds of kaimahi working in family violence and sexual violence specialist support services kicks off tomorrow morning in Kirikiriroa.

Teams including one from Crown agency, Ara Poutama - Department of Corrections are set to take the stage at the Claudelands Exhibition Hall vying for the highly prized silver trophy.

The theme of the popular event is “Kaingaakautia te toiora tangata” – Valuing the wellness of humanity.

The organiser Poata Watene, co-Chair of independent ministerial group Te Pūkotahitanga and CEO of Tuu Oho Mai says the ultimate intention of the unique event is centred firmly on acknowledging the workforce.

“If we focus on the well-being of the workforce, which is through medium of kapa haka, it's another way of energising, of sharing knowledge and of sharing skills.

The competition is not following the usual ‘Matatini style’ program either to enable more participation.

“We've removed the really tricky items like the poi, the mōteatea where performers express chants or poems, and the whakawātea, which is the traditional final performance and exit,” Watene said.

“The format has been designed to feature five items, each performed by a rōpū for 20 minutes, aiming to deliver a high impact kapa haka presentation.”

Teams have been practising at least for eight to 12 weeks. Some serious ones on weekends too.

“The beauty of it is that we also include a compulsory Pacifica item, honouring the invaluable contributions of Pacifica culture across our sector.”

Highlights include Ara Poutama Department of Corrections staff performing with some of the tane that are in the agency’s special treatment unit.

Tuu Oho Mai as a family violence specialist organisation doesn’t just rely on psychotherapy and psycho education. Instead, Watene says it leans towards the Te Ao Maori holistic understanding of well-being.

“What’s missing within the sector is that we place so much emphasis on Western epistemology, Western structure, and Western construct around therapy when in actuality, kapa haka is another form of healing.”

“You're in your wairua environment. An empowering space where others uplift you and where you’re driven to set and surpass your own standards.”

“You're motivated and you're encouraged to understand the content which comes from whakapapa - Kiingitanga

“So, it's environmental wellness, it's social wellness, it’s whānau fauna wellness - Toiora, so what better way to express that through song and a positive vibration through wairua?”

This year Te Pūkotahitanga commissioned a significant tangata whenua national survey to canvass anonymously thousands of workers in the family and sexual violence sector to address the huge knowledge gap that currently exists.

It advised Hon. Karen Chhour to make it a work programme priority and has commissioned Te Rau Ora to conduct formalised research that will be released next month.

