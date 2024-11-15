Royal New Zealand Ballet's Tutus On Tour Returns For Summer 2025
The Royal New
Zealand Ballet’s
Tutus on Tour returns for Summer 2025
Kāpiti | Blenheim | Nelson | Kerikeri | Whangārei | Rotorua| Tauranga
21 February – 22 March
This highly anticipated annual tour, in association with Ryman Healthcare, sees the RNZB perform at a series of intimate local venues, giving ballet fans the opportunity to experience up close the exquisite costumes and world-class ballet technique of our leading dancers.
Tutus on Tour 2025 will include two stunning pas de deux: the elegant and sophisticated Grand Pas Classique, and the charming Wedding pas de deux from Act III of Coppélia.
Each performance will also include the exciting stage premiere of Limerence, a work for four dancers to music by Schubert, by former RNZB dancer Annaliese Macdonald. Limerence was originally created for the Ballet Bites digital season in 2022 and has now been re-worked for live performances.
Completing the lineup will be The Way Alone, a neoclassical work by Australian choreographer Stephen Baynes to music by Tchaikovsky, created for Hong Kong Ballet in 2006 and now seen in New Zealand for the first time.
“Tutus on Tour represents Royal New Zealand Ballet's continued commitment, as we have done throughout our 72-year history, to bring ballet to the people of New Zealand,” says RNZB artistic director Ty King-Wall. “It is a wonderful opportunity for us as a company to connect with our regional audiences, and to experience firsthand the awe-inspiring landscapes of this country. We cannot wait to hit the road once more for Tutus on Tour 2025!"
Ryman Healthcare chief executive officer, Naomi James, says they are thrilled to support Tutus on Tour, and bring world-class performances to communities nationwide. “At Ryman, we ’re dedicated to enriching lives, and this tour brings that vision to life in an inspiring way. We look forward to seeing audiences enjoy these stunning performances and celebrate the vibrancy of the arts, thanks to the phenomenal artistry of the RNZB.”
Tickets are on sale
now: https://rnzb.org.nz/show/tutus-on-tour-25
The full RNZB 2025 programme can be found on www.rnzb.org.nz
Tutus on Tour 2025 in association with Ryman
Healthcare
Kāpiti
Te Raukura ki Kāpiti
Friday 21 February 7pm / Saturday 22 February 1.30 and 7pm
Blenheim
ASB Theatre Marlborough
Tuesday 25 February 7pm
Nelson
Theatre Royal
Friday 28 February 7pm / Saturday 1 March 1.30 and 7pm
Kerikeri
Turner Centre
Wednesday 5 March 7pm
Whangārei
Forum North
Friday 7 March 7pm / Saturday 8 March 1.30 and 7pm
Rotorua
Sir Howard Morrison Centre
Tuesday 18 March 7pm
Tauranga
Baycourt Theatre
Friday 21 March 7pm / Saturday 22 March 1.30pm and 7pm