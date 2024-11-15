Royal New Zealand Ballet's Tutus On Tour Returns For Summer 2025

Supplied: RNZB

The Royal New Zealand Ballet’s

Tutus on Tour returns for Summer 2025

Kāpiti | Blenheim | Nelson | Kerikeri | Whangārei | Rotorua| Tauranga

21 February – 22 March

This highly anticipated annual tour, in association with Ryman Healthcare, sees the RNZB perform at a series of intimate local venues, giving ballet fans the opportunity to experience up close the exquisite costumes and world-class ballet technique of our leading dancers.

Tutus on Tour 2025 will include two stunning pas de deux: the elegant and sophisticated Grand Pas Classique, and the charming Wedding pas de deux from Act III of Coppélia.

Each performance will also include the exciting stage premiere of Limerence, a work for four dancers to music by Schubert, by former RNZB dancer Annaliese Macdonald. Limerence was originally created for the Ballet Bites digital season in 2022 and has now been re-worked for live performances.

Completing the lineup will be The Way Alone, a neoclassical work by Australian choreographer Stephen Baynes to music by Tchaikovsky, created for Hong Kong Ballet in 2006 and now seen in New Zealand for the first time.

“Tutus on Tour represents Royal New Zealand Ballet's continued commitment, as we have done throughout our 72-year history, to bring ballet to the people of New Zealand,” says RNZB artistic director Ty King-Wall. “It is a wonderful opportunity for us as a company to connect with our regional audiences, and to experience firsthand the awe-inspiring landscapes of this country. We cannot wait to hit the road once more for Tutus on Tour 2025!"

Ryman Healthcare chief executive officer, Naomi James, says they are thrilled to support Tutus on Tour, and bring world-class performances to communities nationwide. “At Ryman, we ’re dedicated to enriching lives, and this tour brings that vision to life in an inspiring way. We look forward to seeing audiences enjoy these stunning performances and celebrate the vibrancy of the arts, thanks to the phenomenal artistry of the RNZB.”

Tickets are on sale now: https://rnzb.org.nz/show/tutus-on-tour-25

The full RNZB 2025 programme can be found on www.rnzb.org.nz

Tutus on Tour 2025 in association with Ryman Healthcare

Kāpiti

Te Raukura ki Kāpiti

Friday 21 February 7pm / Saturday 22 February 1.30 and 7pm

Blenheim

ASB Theatre Marlborough

Tuesday 25 February 7pm

Nelson

Theatre Royal

Friday 28 February 7pm / Saturday 1 March 1.30 and 7pm

Kerikeri

Turner Centre

Wednesday 5 March 7pm

Whangārei

Forum North

Friday 7 March 7pm / Saturday 8 March 1.30 and 7pm

Rotorua

Sir Howard Morrison Centre

Tuesday 18 March 7pm

Tauranga

Baycourt Theatre

Friday 21 March 7pm / Saturday 22 March 1.30pm and 7pm

