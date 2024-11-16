Frankie Venter Performs With Coldplay At Sold Out Eden Park Show

Frankie Venter / Coldplay 15 Nov 2024 | Supplied

Last night, 18-year-old Aotearoa pop singer-songwriter Frankie Venter joined Coldplay on the Eden Park stage and sang with Chris Martin to a crowd of 56,000.

The performance is yet another milestone in Venter’s meteoric rise to pop stardom. Since she left school a year ago to pursue her music career full-time, Venter has amassed over 15 million Instagram reel views, gained a number one spot on the Hot NZ Singles Charts, had significant mainstream radio play, supported international acts like Griff and Keenan Te, and is joining both the Rhythm and Vines and Soundsplash lineups this summer.

Onstage, Martin summed up Venter’s popstar potential when he said, “Joining us today is Frankie Venter, who is only 18 and is incredible! She’s going to be a big superstar.”

Venter says the performance was especially significant due to Coldplay’s influence on her childhood.

“Music was a big part of my upbringing, and there was always a CD playing on repeat. One of them was Parachutes by Coldplay. We would listen to that over and over. They were one of my first concerts too, I was eight. A lot of my childhood memories are soundtracked to Coldplay,” says Venter.

Coldplay invited Venter to perform alongside them with an original verse she had written for their anthem ‘WE PRAY’. She was told of this opportunity on her birthday and “couldn’t stop crying.”

“I had been to Eden Park recently to watch another artist, and said to my sister ‘imagine performing here in front of all these people.’ It’s surreal that just two weeks later, that thought became a reality for me – and alongside one of my favourite bands.”

Music producer, Five AM founder and constant collaborator Rory Noble says the feat is not to be ignored.

“With some of the most relevant pop acts right now behind her – Drax Project, Kaylee Bell, Kenaan Te, Griff, and now Coldplay – Frankie’s exponential success is a testament to her songwriting and performance ability, and strong sense of identity. Freshly 18, the industry is her oyster.”

New single: Backseat Driving

Performing with Coldplay precedes the release of Venter’s latest single, ‘Backseat Driving’, set for release on November 22. This track follows the success of Venter’s single ‘How you Like Me Now’, which landed a #1 spot on the Official NZ Hot Singles Charts.

Venter says ‘Backseat Driving’ is a pop-rock track based on a universal experience of going home with a guy, only to realise he already has a girlfriend.

“I hope it makes you feel less alone, but I hope it also makes you want to get up, dance, and sing or scream along,” says Venter.

Venter is currently touring the country with Cassie Henderson and Max Allias for the Springboard: Seconds to Midnight Tour. Backseat Driving will be available on streaming platforms from Friday November 22.

