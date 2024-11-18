SIX60 Announce The Grassroots Tour City Edition - Eight Shows Across Aotearoa & Australia This Summer

After their Grassroots Tour earlier this year became the fastest sell-out tour in SIX60’s history, New Zealand’s biggest band is back, answering the call from fans who missed out. The SIX60 Grassroots City Edition Tour presented by Eccles Entertainment and The Morning Shift gives fans another chance to experience the band up close in a raw, intimate setting – this time outside at picturesque city venues that elevate the experience to a whole new level and allow a celebration of summer in Australasia. The SIX60 Grassroots Tour will see the band perform in eight carefully selected locations over eight weekends this coming Summer.

SIX60’s Grassroots Tour earlier this year left an indelible mark, selling out across the country in record time.

“We were just really excited about hitting the small towns, we definitely didn’t expect it to sell out in New Zealand in a minute. It felt like we spent 2 months with our inboxes flooded with people looking for tickets. In Australia we had several venues that did the same and told us it was the fastest sell out of the venue ever, it was special. We knew we had to bring it back, but we wanted to bring it outdoors and still have a level of exclusivity, we spent a good amount of time picking the perfect venues.” - SIX60

This SIX60 Grassroots City Edition Tour is a natural extension of that experience, allowing fans to see the band up close and personal while capturing the feeling of SIX60’s early outdoor tours. Venues like Brewtown in Upper Hutt, Shed 530 in Hastings, and Base Spaces at The Viaduct Harbour in Auckland combine urban vibrancy with natural beauty, evoking the nostalgia of those legendary vineyard shows at Villa Maria and other scenic spots. Union Lawn in Dunedin, nestled within the heart of Otago’s campus, will host an inclusive show open to students and the public alike. This tour takes SIX60’s iconic energy and intimate staging up a level while staying true to the raw, stripped-back style that fans loved on the Grassroots Tour. These smaller, carefully chosen venues are a departure from the massive stadiums of their Saturdays Tour, allowing the band to maintain that close connection with fans. Tickets are expected to go fast due to limited capacity

In a first for the band, each concert will feature an earlier set time to take full advantage of the natural beauty of a New Zealand summer evening. As the sun dips behind the stage, SIX60’s biggest hits will be performed against a breathtaking, golden-hour backdrop. This change allows the band to share their music in a setting that captures their love for summer gigs outside, and, as the band says, “It’s a chance to get together for everyone, if you want to bring the family, if you want to have a bbq or couple day drinks and then come or if you want to let us start the night and kick on the local afterparties it just felt like the perfect way to bring everyone together, which is really what SIX60 has always been about.” While the Grassroots City Edition Tour moves into larger venues than the last, it’s still all about staying true to SIX60’s grassroots ethos: keeping things real, close to home, and authentic. As the band shares, “This tour is a continuation of that grassroots feel. We’re keeping it raw and authentic – but we’re leveling it up. Every show will be unique, acoustic bits, full noise, the classics and maybe even some covers and unreleased songs.” These special tour dates will retain the band’s distinct sound and vibe, while offering fans a truly elevated experience that celebrates New Zealand’s landscape, and community.”

With The Grassroots City Edition Tour anticipated to sell out fast, fans are encouraged to act quickly to secure their tickets. SIX60’s biggest hits, the beauty of New Zealand and Australian sunsets, and a premium, intimate live show make this a must-see summer event.

SIX60 GRASSROOTS CITY EDITION TOUR NEW ZEALAND & AUSTRALIA

Presented by Eccles Entertainment & The Morning Shift Feb - Apr ‘25

Tickets on sale Mon 25 Nov 12pm



Sat 1 Feb

Brewtown | Upper Hutt

ticketmaster.co.nz



Sat 8 Feb

Shed 530 Estate | Hastings

ticketmaster.co.nz



Sat 22 Feb

Riverstage | Brisbane

six60.co.nz



Sat 1 Mar

Base Spaces Jellicoe Harbour | Auckland

ticketmaster.co.nz



Sat 8 Mar

Union Lawn | Dunedin

ticketmaster.co.nz



Fri 14 Mar

Palace Foreshore | Melbourne

six60.co.nz



Sat 22 Mar

Horden Pavilion | Sydney

six60.co.nz



Sat 5 Apr

Fremantle Arts Centre | Perth

six60.co.nz

