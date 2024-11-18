Beware The Black Friday 'deal'

As Black Friday approaches, Buy NZ Made urges New Zealand consumers to pause and consider the true cost during the annual shopping frenzy.

Black Friday can be a great opportunity for businesses to boost sales in the lead up Christmas. However, while some retailers promise big discounts and enticing deals, the environmental and social impact of Black Friday often goes unnoticed.

Executive Director Dane Ambler warns that some retailers may artificially inflate prices before Black Friday to create the illusion of significant discounts.

"There are some fantastic legitimate deals out there during Black Friday sales, but it can be easy to get caught up in the hype."

Ambler says the focus on large chain retailers during Black Friday can negatively impact local businesses and the overall economic health of communities.

"Black Friday can fuel a culture of overconsumption, leading to unnecessary waste and strain on natural resources. However, there is an alternative to Black Friday mayhem.

"Buy NZ Made encourages New Zealanders to support local businesses and sustainable practices by celebrating NZ Made Day on November 21st.

"By choosing NZ Made products, consumers can reduce their environmental footprint, support local production and reduce the need for long-distance shipping.

"This also gives a much needed boost the local economy, so invest in New Zealand businesses and create jobs."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

