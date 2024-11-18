Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Exhibition: YAKISHIME - Earth Metamorphosis

Monday, 18 November 2024, 9:11 pm
Press Release: Embassy of Japan

23 November 2024 - 19 January 2025
Monday - Sunday (except public holidays)
10am - 4pm
Whirinaki Whare Taonga
836 Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt
Admission: FREE

The Embassy of Japan is delighted to announce that “YAKISHIME - Earth Metamorphosis” (the Japan Foundation Travelling Exhibition) will take place from 23 November 2024 until 19 January 2025 at Whirinaki Whare Taonga in Upper Hutt.

Discover the Art of Yakishime: A Journey Through Japan’s Ceramic Heritage

Since 2016, the Japan Foundation Traveling Exhibition, "YAKISHIME - Earth Metamorphosis", has been captivating audiences worldwide. This exhibition delves into Japan’s rich cultural tapestry by tracing the evolution of Yakishime ceramics from their ancient origins to contemporary creations.

Visitors will be enchanted by the display of Yakishime tea ceremony utensils, elegant tableware, and stunning non-utilitarian objects d’art. Curator Mieko Iwai highlights, “This exhibition showcases the unique development of Yakishime ceramics within Japanese culture. It spans the historical journey of Yakishime, its practical use in tea and dining, and its transformation into artistic masterpieces. For those unfamiliar with these simple yet profoundly elegant ceramics, this exhibition offers a rare glimpse into Japan’s distinctive aesthetic and sensibility.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

We hope you can experience the timeless beauty and innovative spirit of Yakishime ceramics, an integral part of daily life in Japan, where tradition and modernity seamlessly intertwine.

For more information, please visit: https://www.nz.emb-japan.go.jp/culture_education/exhibition2022.html

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Embassy of Japan on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 