Exhibition: YAKISHIME - Earth Metamorphosis

23 November 2024 - 19 January 2025

Monday - Sunday (except public holidays)

10am - 4pm

Whirinaki Whare Taonga

836 Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt

Admission: FREE

The Embassy of Japan is delighted to announce that “YAKISHIME - Earth Metamorphosis” (the Japan Foundation Travelling Exhibition) will take place from 23 November 2024 until 19 January 2025 at Whirinaki Whare Taonga in Upper Hutt.

Discover the Art of Yakishime: A Journey Through Japan’s Ceramic Heritage

Since 2016, the Japan Foundation Traveling Exhibition, "YAKISHIME - Earth Metamorphosis", has been captivating audiences worldwide. This exhibition delves into Japan’s rich cultural tapestry by tracing the evolution of Yakishime ceramics from their ancient origins to contemporary creations.

Visitors will be enchanted by the display of Yakishime tea ceremony utensils, elegant tableware, and stunning non-utilitarian objects d’art. Curator Mieko Iwai highlights, “This exhibition showcases the unique development of Yakishime ceramics within Japanese culture. It spans the historical journey of Yakishime, its practical use in tea and dining, and its transformation into artistic masterpieces. For those unfamiliar with these simple yet profoundly elegant ceramics, this exhibition offers a rare glimpse into Japan’s distinctive aesthetic and sensibility.”

We hope you can experience the timeless beauty and innovative spirit of Yakishime ceramics, an integral part of daily life in Japan, where tradition and modernity seamlessly intertwine.

For more information, please visit: https://www.nz.emb-japan.go.jp/culture_education/exhibition2022.html

