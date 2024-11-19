New Podcast: Kim Hill Wants To Know

Kim Hill is back asking questions in her inimitable style for her new podcast Kim Hill Wants to Know launching today.

The podcast features notable guests from across the globe including maverick New Yorker reporter Jon Lee Anderson, a veteran New Yorker journalist who has covered some of the most intractable conflicts in some of the most extreme parts of the world, political philosopher Ingrid Robeyns making the case to limit extreme wealth, bestselling writer Malcolm Gladwell and multi award-winning historian William Dalrymple – a Scottish historian and journalist who is renowned for his books and television series, mostly about India and hypochondriac Caroline Crampton.

Chief Content Officer Megan Whelan says the podcast continues Kim Hill’s relationship with RNZ and her many fans.

“We were stoked that Kim agreed to host a podcast for RNZ following her departure from Saturday Morning. She’s a wonderful interviewer and we’re really excited to launch Kim Hill Wants to Know.”

Kim Hill says “The podcast format suits long-form conversations like these. We have time to really go into detail about the interesting stuff. I hope listeners learn something new, just like I have.”

The first five episodes will be released weekly on Tuesdays on rnz.co.nz/podcasts, podcast apps and air on RNZ National on Sundays at 7pm. Part two of the podcast series will launch in early 2025.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media