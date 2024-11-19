Rhythm And Alps 2024: Day Splits Are Here!

The countdown to New Year’s Eve just got more exciting! Rhythm and Alps, the South Island's iconic New Year’s festival, has revealed its day splits for the 2024 event. With two jam-packed days of music, this year’s lineup is shaping up to be the ultimate celebration to ring in 2025.

Day 1 – December 30

Start the festival with a bang as global and local stars light up the stages:

Becky Hill | Andy C | Anaïs | Badger | Bag Raiders | Charlotte Plank | Sir Dave Dobbyn | Grafix | Issey Cross | Juicy Romance | Oppidan | Rova | The Butlers | X Club

Buttermilk | Hutch | Knox | Lucy | Matty The Friend | Mrs K | Phrae | Pons | The Beatniks

Day 2 – December 31

Say goodbye to 2024 and welcome 2025 with an electrifying lineup:

Lime Cordiale | Shapeshifter (25th Anniversary) | Aroha | Big Twisty (DJ Set) | Cassie Henderson | Clipz | Communicate | Elemeno P | Human Movement | Kadyn Webster | Mincy | Montell2099 | Sanoi | Sin & Brook | Wax Mustang

Aleja | Altercation | Azifm | Benthamism | Boy Oh Boy | C-Teez | Grimsby | Inertia | Jasper Cali | Libby K | M2myu | Mantis | Pollen Archive: Bod B2B Rochie | Rare Specimens | Rydoff | Scottie | Single Malt | Spikey T | TwoFaced | TwoMinds | Willy Wav

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Only a handful of single GA New Year’s Eve tickets left—don’t miss your chance to join the ultimate celebration! The full timetable will be released in December, so you can start planning your ultimate Rhythm and Alps experience.

This year, Rhythm and Alps is taking things to a whole new level. With two new stages, and some thrilling site additions - this is R&A as you've never seen it before!

Alongside delivering a dynamic and immersive musical experience, R&A is committed to fostering a vibrant and inclusive community atmosphere. The dedication to ensuring a safe and welcoming environment for all sets this fest apart, as they continue to bring together good humans for an epic two-day party.

Embrace the festival spirit at R&A, the crown jewel of the South! With a lineup that features a mix of global and local talent in an unforgettable setting, Rhythm and Alps is not just a festival – it’s THE destination to ring in 2025.

Secure your Two-Day Festival and Camping Tickets today at rhythmandalps.co.nz and be part of the ultimate New Year’s celebration.

© Scoop Media

