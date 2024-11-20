Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
NZ Compare Awards 2024 Finalists Announced

Wednesday, 20 November 2024, 8:59 am
Press Release: NZ Compare

The NZ Compare Awards 2024 are here, and last night, our star-studded finalists were announced at our Finalists Event - an event of connecting and celebrating industry and team success. NZ Compare is on a mission to help Kiwis make better choices with their money, leveraging the simple art of comparison to empower Kiwis to make better choices about their household bills and save money.

The NZ Compare Awards, coming back for its 8th year, are designed to celebrate the very best in the power and telecommunications sectors, recognising and uplifting companies and brands who deliver excellence and value to Kiwis.

Last night, our exclusive Finalist Event was a fantastic opportunity for teams to showcase their hard work, share experiences, celebrate one another, and connect with industry peers. We enjoyed an overwhelming turnout, with attendees from the power and telecommunications sectors coming together to see who would, ultimately, become a finalist in our range of Awards categories.

The event would not be possible without the ongoing support of an amazing collection of highly valued sponsors. Chorus, enable, Northpower Fibre, realestate.co.nz, Tuatahi, and PriceMe continue to support the event and we truly appreciate their contribution.

This year, our categories are judged by a selection of experts across energy, broadband, mobile, technology and media. Our judging panel includes Aotearoa’s leading journalists, technology writers, consumer champions, industry professionals, and senior NZ Compare team members.

NZ Compare is proud to announce the range of talent across Aotearoa. Here are the NZ Compare Awards 2024 finalists!

Broadband Compare

Best Wireless Service Provider
2degrees
Lightwire
Ultimate Broadband

Best Value Broadband Provider
2degrees
360Net
Megatel

Ultimate Broadband
Best Rural Service Provider
Lightwire
Ultimate Broadband

Best Bundled Plan
2degrees
Contact

Best Customer Support - Broadband
2degrees
Contact
Lightwire
Wireless Nation

Best Fibre Broadband Provider
2degrees
Contact
Voyager
Zeronet

Best Business Broadband Provider
2degrees
Lightwire
Now
Voyager

People’s Choice Award - Broadband
2degrees
Contact
Voyager
Wireless Nation

Power Compare

Best Customer Support - Power
Contact
Electric Kiwi

Best Value Energy Provider
Contact
Megatel

People’s Choice Award - Power
Contact
Electric Kiwi
Flick Electric
Megatel

Mobile Compare

Best Value Mobile Provider
2degrees
Contact
Kiwi Mobile
Rocket Mobile

People’s Choice Award - Mobile
2degrees
Contact
Kiwi Mobile
Rocket Mobile

Best Customer Support - Mobile
2degrees
Nova
Rocket Mobile
Kiwi Mobile

NZ Compare Supreme Awards

Making a Difference
2degrees
Contact
Digital Future Aotearoa
Lodestone Energy

Online Winner Announcement

Taking a new approach to the winners announcements this year, the NZ Compare Awards 2024 winners will be announced at our online Awards Night. This live, online winner’s function will take place 10 December 2024, created for virtual guests to mingle with their teams and, hopefully, celebrate with one another if they are announced winners!

To see more about the online Winner Awards Night, go to https://awards.nzcompare.com/p/winners-2024

