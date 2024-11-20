NZ Compare Awards 2024 Finalists Announced

The NZ Compare Awards 2024 are here, and last night, our star-studded finalists were announced at our Finalists Event - an event of connecting and celebrating industry and team success. NZ Compare is on a mission to help Kiwis make better choices with their money, leveraging the simple art of comparison to empower Kiwis to make better choices about their household bills and save money.

The NZ Compare Awards, coming back for its 8th year, are designed to celebrate the very best in the power and telecommunications sectors, recognising and uplifting companies and brands who deliver excellence and value to Kiwis.

Last night, our exclusive Finalist Event was a fantastic opportunity for teams to showcase their hard work, share experiences, celebrate one another, and connect with industry peers. We enjoyed an overwhelming turnout, with attendees from the power and telecommunications sectors coming together to see who would, ultimately, become a finalist in our range of Awards categories.

The event would not be possible without the ongoing support of an amazing collection of highly valued sponsors. Chorus, enable, Northpower Fibre, realestate.co.nz, Tuatahi, and PriceMe continue to support the event and we truly appreciate their contribution.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

This year, our categories are judged by a selection of experts across energy, broadband, mobile, technology and media. Our judging panel includes Aotearoa’s leading journalists, technology writers, consumer champions, industry professionals, and senior NZ Compare team members.

NZ Compare is proud to announce the range of talent across Aotearoa. Here are the NZ Compare Awards 2024 finalists!

Broadband Compare

Best Wireless Service Provider

2degrees

Lightwire

Ultimate Broadband

Best Value Broadband Provider

2degrees

360Net

Megatel

Ultimate Broadband

Best Rural Service Provider

Lightwire

Ultimate Broadband

Best Bundled Plan

2degrees

Contact

Best Customer Support - Broadband

2degrees

Contact

Lightwire

Wireless Nation

Best Fibre Broadband Provider

2degrees

Contact

Voyager

Zeronet

Best Business Broadband Provider

2degrees

Lightwire

Now

Voyager

People’s Choice Award - Broadband

2degrees

Contact

Voyager

Wireless Nation

Power Compare

Best Customer Support - Power

Contact

Electric Kiwi

Best Value Energy Provider

Contact

Megatel

People’s Choice Award - Power

Contact

Electric Kiwi

Flick Electric

Megatel

Mobile Compare

Best Value Mobile Provider

2degrees

Contact

Kiwi Mobile

Rocket Mobile

People’s Choice Award - Mobile

2degrees

Contact

Kiwi Mobile

Rocket Mobile

Best Customer Support - Mobile

2degrees

Nova

Rocket Mobile

Kiwi Mobile

NZ Compare Supreme Awards

Making a Difference

2degrees

Contact

Digital Future Aotearoa

Lodestone Energy

Online Winner Announcement

Taking a new approach to the winners announcements this year, the NZ Compare Awards 2024 winners will be announced at our online Awards Night. This live, online winner’s function will take place 10 December 2024, created for virtual guests to mingle with their teams and, hopefully, celebrate with one another if they are announced winners!

To see more about the online Winner Awards Night, go to https://awards.nzcompare.com/p/winners-2024

© Scoop Media

