PIXIES Announce New Zealand Tour For November 2025

Photo/Supplied

PIXIES have announced a 2025 New Zealand tour which will see the alt-rock legends perform two consecutive nights in both Auckland and Wellington. On the first night, they’ll play fan favourite albums, 1990’s Bossanova and 1991 follow up Trompe Le Monde in their entirety, followed by a cross catalogue set and songs from their new album The Night The Zombies Came on the second night.

The first two shows kick off at Auckland Town Hall on November 23 and 24, followed by Wellington’s St James Theatre on November 26 and 27.

Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in New Zealand with a pre-sale beginning Friday November 22 at 12pm and ends Monday 25 November at 12pm. Plus, Preferred ticket access to some of the best tickets are available from Tuesday November 26 at 1pm. Check out priceless.com/music for details.

One NZ customers can also be among the first to secure tickets during a 48-hour presale starting Friday November 22 at 12pm. Head to one.nz/rewards

My Live Nation members can secure tickets first during the exclusive pre-sale beginning Monday November 25 at 12pm and ends Tuesday November 26 at 12pm.

General public tickets go on sale Tuesday, November 26 at 1pm.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.co.nz

Pixies have just released their tenth studio album The Night the Zombies Came to critical acclaim, with MOJO saying, "This most thrillingly deathly of bands remains alive" and DIY stating, "Pixies remain one of the most consistent, influential bands on the planet".

Pixies wowed UK fans in August with their mainstage performance at London’s All Points East, described as “raucous” by Rolling Stone UK after their sold-out Glasgow Academy show was tipped as “a full-on head rush of classics" by the Scottish Sun and "as relevant in 2024 as they were over 35 years ago" by Glasgow World.

35 years since their groundbreaking Platinum-certified album Doolittle catapulted the band into the UK Top Ten, and 20 years since their celebrated reformation at Coachella, Pixies are deep into their second act, and in the midst of a creative purple patch.

Image/Supplied

