Frankie Venter ‘Backseat Driving’ Out Today

Friday, 22 November 2024, 11:38 am
Press Release: Maia Studio

18-year-old Aotearoa pop singer-songwriter Frankie Venter unveils her latest single, ‘Backseat Driving today. The pop-rock track dives into the universal experience of heartbreak and discovery, wrapped in a danceable, scream-along anthem.

“I hope it makes you feel less alone, but I hope it also makes you want to get up, dance, and sing or scream along,” says Venter of her new release, now streaming on all platforms.

The single arrives just days after a career-defining moment performing alongside Coldplay at two sold-out Eden Park shows. On Friday night, Venter joined Chris Martin and the band in front of a crowd of 56,000, singing an original verse for their anthem ‘WE PRAY’. The band was so impressed they invited her back for their final New Zealand show on Saturday.

Chris Martin praised her potential, telling the audience, “Frankie Venter is only 18 and incredible! She’s going to be a big superstar.”

For Venter, performing with one of her favourite bands at the country’s largest venue was a surreal experience. “Coldplay’s music was such a big part of my childhood. Their album Parachutes was on repeat in our house, and they were one of my first concerts when I was eight. To share the stage with them at Eden Park is a dream come true.”

With 15 million Instagram reel views, a #1 single on the Hot NZ Singles Chart, and collaborations with acts like Griff and Drax Project, Venter continues her rapid rise. She’s currently touring with Cassie Henderson and Max Allias on the Springboard: Seconds to Midnight Tour.

‘Backseat Driving’ is available now.

