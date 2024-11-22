Six60 Brings The Sound Of Summer To Moana Auckland 2025

Auckland’s harbour waterfront will come alive this summer with the electrifying sounds of Six60 as the chart-topping Kiwi band announces the Grassroots Tour will be headlining Moana Auckland, New Zealand’s Ocean Festival. Six60’s 1 March concert will be the headline event of the six-week Moana festival, set against the stunning backdrop of the Waitematā Harbour.

Moana Auckland is organised and delivered by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited and runs from 27 January to 9 March 2025. It will feature a range of exciting on and off water activities, family-friendly events, and cultural experiences, including the Auckland Anniversary Day Regatta, the Mermaid Parade, Z World Manu Champs and much more.

Six60’s outdoor performance at the Base Spaces, just behind Silo Park and overlooking the glittering harbour, will be the perfect way to round off the Moana Auckland lineup and get locals and visitors enjoying the summer spirit.

The location will be transformed in a collaboration between Six60 and Tātaki Auckland Unlimited into a brand-new outdoor concert venue, that will blend the beauty of a summer waterfront performance with being located in the heart of Auckland city.

Ji Fraser, lead guitarist of Six60 says the band is stoked to bring the Grassroots Tour City Edition to Moana Auckland and to perform in such an iconic set against the spectacular Waitematā Harbour.

“When the idea of playing in the summer near the water was brought to us, Rangitoto in the background, the Skytower in the skyline and being right in the centre of Auckland, we knew we had to do it. The accessibility of transport and the early times are going to make it an incredible night for all Aucklanders."

This first weekend in March is shaping up to be an unmissable occasion, with Wynyard Quarter the place to be. As well as Six60’s waterfront concert, the Z Manu Finals will be on at Karanga Plaza and just a short stroll away, the iconic Harbour Classic yachts will be on display in Jellicoe Harbour before and after their regatta on the Waitematā. With so much to see and do, it promises to be an exciting weekend filled with waterfront entertainment.

Michelle Hooper, Head of Major Events at Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, says the addition of Six60 as the headline act will make Moana Auckland 2025 even more exciting and appealing to festival-goers of all ages.

“Six60’s music is the soundtrack of a New Zealand’s summer, and their addition to the festival adds to the energy and vibrancy we’re building toward an unforgettable celebration of Auckland, our oceans, and everything that makes this city a world-class destination.”

For more information about Moana Auckland, including the full schedule of events, please visit aucklandnz.com/moana

Tickets for the Grassroots Tour City Edition are limited and expected to sell out quickly for what will be a first for Auckland’s Waterfront and for Six60.

