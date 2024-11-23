2024 New Zealand Television Awards Winners Revealed

(Auckland / Tāmaki Makaurau – November 22, 2024) Aotearoa’s television industry came together to celebrate its brightest achievements at the 2024 New Zealand Television Awards | Ngā Taonga Whakaata O Aotearoa. The highly anticipated awards ceremony took place tonight at Aotea Centre’s Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre in Auckland, where the best in the industry were honoured for their outstanding contributions to New Zealand television this year.

The glamorous red-carpet event was hosted by comedian Pax Assadi, who brought his signature wit and charm to the evening, keeping guests entertained as they celebrated a year of exceptional programming across a range of categories.

After The Party, the hit drama series produced by Lingo Pictures and Luminous Beast for TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+, has claimed the most awards at this year’s New Zealand Television Awards, taking home a record haul of nine prestigious accolades, beating The Luminaries which received eight awards in 2020.

After The Party, which has garnered global praise for its compelling storytelling and standout performances, tonight won New Zealand Television Awards for NZ On Air Best Drama, Images & Sound Best Cinematography: Drama/Comedy Drama (Dave Cameron NZCS ACS), Best Actress (Robyn Malcolm), Best Actor (Peter Mullan), Best Supporting Actor (Elz Carrad), Best Supporting Actress (Tara Canton), Best Editing: Drama and Comedy (Denise Haratzis) and Best Script: Drama (Dianne Taylor).

TVNZ's 1 News took out the 2024 award for Best News Coverage for their reportage of Cyclone Gabrielle – One Year On while TVNZ’s Q+A was named Best Current Affairs Programme with Q+A presenter Jack Tame being awarded Best Presenter: News and Current Affairs.

Lisette Reymer and Karen O’Leary have both earned top honours highlighting their exceptional talents and contributions to the industry: Newshub’s Lisette Reymer was awarded Reporter of the Year, while Karen O’Leary was named Best Presenter: Entertainment, adding to her 2023 trophy in the same category for her contribution to Paddy Gower Has Issues.

Shortland Street fan favourite Bella Kalolo won the publicly voted Television Personality of the Year and, as previously announced, multi-award-winning creator and producer Dame Julie Christie was honoured as the 2024 Television Legend with her trophy co-presented by her brother and former business partner Mike Molloy and celebrated veteran film and TV producer Robin Scholes.

Other programmes that received multiple awards this year were:

Escaping Utopia , which triumphed with Best Factual Series , Best Editing: Documentary/Factual , and Images & Sound Best Original Score .

, which triumphed with , , and . Family Faith Footy: A Pasifika Rugby Story, which won both the NZ On Air Best Pasifika Programme and NZ On Air Best Documentary categories.

Among the evening’s winners, prestige dramas After The Party, Dark City - The Cleaner and Far North were recipients of Te Puna Kairangi Premium Productions for International Audiences Fund along with support from NZ On Air, while factual winner Escaping Utopia was also a Te Puna Kairangi recipient. Collectively these four productions earned 14 New Zealand Television Awards. In addition, 14 trophies were presented to programmes supported by NZ On Air, including Family Faith Footy: A Pasifika Rugby Story, Down For Love (S2), Q+A, Kiri and Lou, NZ Wars: Stories of Tauranga Moana, New Zealand Today, The Hui, Testify, The Boy, The Queen and Everything in Between, The Motherhood Anthology – Give Me Babies and Kid Sister. Of tonight’s winners, Te Māngai Pāho funded Te Karere, and Ruamata: It’s More Than Hockey which each received one award.

The 2024 New Zealand Television Awards winners are:

NZ On Air Best Drama

After The Party

Lingo Pictures / Luminous Beast / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+

Best Comedy

The Motherhood Anthology - Give Me Babies

Eyes and Ears / Oriental Maidens / TVNZ 2 & TVNZ+

Best Factual Series

Escaping Utopia

Warner Bros. International Television Production NZ / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+

NZ On Air Best Documentary

Family Faith Footy: A Pasifika Rugby Story

Great Southern Television Ltd / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+

Best Original Reality Series

Down For Love - Season 2

Attitude Pictures / TVNZ 2 & TVNZ+

Best Current Affairs Programme

Q+A with Jack Tame

TVNZ / TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+

NZ On Air Best Children's Programme

Kiri & Lou

Kiri and Lou Ltd / Sky

Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Programme

NZ Wars: Stories of Tauranga Moana

Aotearoa Media Collective / RNZ / TVNZ+

Te Māngai Pāho Best Reo Māori Programme

Te Karere - Nationwide Activation Day

TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+

NZ On Air Best Pasifika Programme

Family Faith Footy: A Pasifika Rugby Story

Great Southern Television Ltd / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+

Best News Coverage

1 News at Six - Cyclone Gabrielle – One Year On

TVNZ / 1News, TVNZ 1

Best Sports Programme

Ruamata: It’s More Than Hockey

Mairanga Media / RNZ

Best Live Event Coverage

Anzac 2024

Whakaata Māori / MĀORI+

Best Entertainment Programme

New Zealand Today

Kevin & Co / Warner Bros. Discovery / Three & ThreeNow

Best Director: Documentary/Factual

Sophie Musgrove & Siddharth Nambiar

Dynamic Planet

NHNZ Worldwide / NEON / Sky Open / Sky Go

Screen Auckland Best Director: Drama / Comedy Drama

Peter Salmon

After The Party

Lingo Pictures / Luminous Beast / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+

Best Actress

Robyn Malcolm

After The Party

Lingo Pictures / Luminous Beast / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+

Best Supporting Actress

Tara Canton

After The Party

Lingo Pictures / Luminous Beast / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+

Best Actor

Peter Mullan

After The Party

Lingo Pictures / Luminous Beast / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+

Best Supporting Actor

Elz Carrad

After The Party

Lingo Pictures / Luminous Beast / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+

Reporter of the Year

Lisette Reymer

Newshub

Warner Bros. Discovery / Three & ThreeNow

Best Presenter: Entertainment

Karen O’Leary

Paddy Gower Has Issues

Warner Bros. Discovery / Three & ThreeNow

Best Presenter: News And Current Affairs

Jack Tame

Q+A with Jack Tame

TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+

Television Personality of the Year

Bella Kalolo

Shortland Street

TVNZ 2 & TVNZ+

Television Legend

Dame Julie Christie

Best Editing: Documentary / Factual

Tori Bindoff, Carl Budden

Escaping Utopia

Warner Bros. International Television Production NZ / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+

Best Editing: Drama / Comedy Drama

Denise Haratzis

After The Party

Lingo Pictures / Luminous Beast / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+

Best Camerawork: Documentary / Factual

Mark Chamberlin

The Hui

Great Southern Television Ltd / Warner Bros. Discovery / Three & ThreeNow

Best Director: Multi Camera

Matt Quin

NRL playoffs - Warriors v Knights

Sky Sport NZ / Sky Sport 1

Images & Sound Best Cinematography: Drama / Comedy Drama

Dave Cameron NZCS ACS

After The Party

Lingo Pictures / Luminous Beast / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+

Best Contribution to a Soundtrack

Pinnacle Post Sound Team

Our Flag Means Death - Season 2

NEON & Sky Open

Images & Sound Best Original Score

Andrew Keoghan, Reb Fountain

Escaping Utopia

Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+

Best Post Production Design

Alana Cotton

Testify

Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand / TVNZ 2 & TVNZ+

Best Production Design

Neville Stevenson

Dark City - The Cleaner

Endeavour Ventures Ltd / NEON & Sky Open

Best Costume Design

Briar Vivian

Far North

White Balance Pictures / South Pacific Pictures / Warner Bros. Discovery / Three & ThreeNow

Best Makeup Design

Janene Cissi

The Boy, The Queen And Everything In Between

Lucky Legs Media Ltd / TVNZ 2 & TVNZ+

Best Script: Comedy

Simone Nathan

Kid Sister

Greenstone TV / TVNZ+

Best Script: Drama

Dianne Taylor

After The Party

Lingo Pictures / Luminous Beast / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+

