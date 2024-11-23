Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Unique Vending Machines To Raise Money For New Zealand Charities This Christmas Season

Saturday, 23 November 2024, 7:26 pm
Press Release: Giving Machines

‘Giving Machines’ are returning to Aotearoa this Christmas after a successful  launch and campaign in 2023. This year promises to be bigger and better with  vending machines located in multiple sites around the country in the hope of  reaching more generous donors during the festive season.  

The ‘Giving Machine’ is a vending machine that works in reverse by giving users  the opportunity to donate a wide variety of much-needed items, such as infant  supplies, medicine, food for the needy and school supplies. 

Dave Letele, Founder of BBM Motivation, is a Giving Machine Ambassador. He  said, “Everything we do is about the community, as is the Giving Machines. It is  such an amazing initiative, an amazing way to give back.” 

Joining him as Ambassadors this year are sporting stars Joseph Parker, Maia Roos  and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.  

This worldwide initiative is fully sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints and was first launched in 2017. In 7 years more than NZD $50 million  has been donated through the machines to the participating charities, who  receive 100% of the proceeds. The 2023 NZ campaign delivered $78,000 to NZ  charities. 

In 2024 there are vending machines operating in 106 cities around the globe,  including 4 New Zealand cities. 600 international and local charities are  participating. The NZ charities participating this year are: 

• Auckland City Mission 
• BBM Motivation 
• Feed the Need 
• Kura Cares Trust 
• Salvation Army 
• UNICEF Aotearoa
• Child Cancer Foundation 
• Christchurch City Mission 
• Lady Khadija Trust 
• Otautahi Women’s Refuge 
• Bellyful 
• Kids in Need Waikato 
• The Serve 
• The Waterboy 
• Barnados Aotearoa 
• Wellington City Mission 
• Hutt Valley Women’s Refuge 

This year Kiwis will have the unique experience of spreading joy and ‘aroha’ as the  ‘Giving Machines’ go live at the following locations. 

Auckland 

Westfield Manukau mall 

20 November – 28 December 2024  

Christchurch 

Riccarton Westfield Mall  

11 November – 25 November 2024 

Wellington 

Queensgate Mall 

28 November – 12 December 2024 

Hamilton 

Chartwell Mall 

14 December – 28 December 2024 

