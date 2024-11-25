Juno Is Unveils Her Debut Album "Where To Begin"

Juno Is / Photo By Gabrielle Devereux

Where To Begin, the long-awaited debut album from Tāmaki Makaurau-based artist Juno Is, is out now, arriving four years after her breakthrough EP, Creature of Habit. Created over two years in a series of spontaneous songwriting sessions, this album marks a distinct evolution for Juno Is, the project of musician Mackenzie Hollebon.

In the early stages, Where To Begin became a deeply collaborative endeavour. Hollebon teamed up with engineer-producer De Stevens, crafting the album’s foundation in late-afternoon sessions in her sunny, minimalist bedroom, fueled by black coffee and creative energy. As they shaped the album’s pre-production, their collaborative process naturally opened the door to other key contributors, including Christchurch-based multi-instrumentalist Thomas Isbister. Thomas’s contributions on bass, trumpet, congas, synth, and more added layers of texture to the album, fulfilling Juno Is' vision of an immersive, colourful soundscape inspired by the likes of early MGMT and Melody’s Echo Chamber.

Drummer Hamish Morgan further brought the album to life by translating Juno Is’ unconventional MIDI drum demos into concise, stylistic live performances, blending seamlessly with the album’s experimental textures. The result is a work that marries instrumental brightness with introspective lyrics, creating a unique contrast of warmth, melancholy, and determination.

With Where To Begin, Juno Is offers a rich, sonically expansive album that reflects years of growth and exploration, establishing her as a distinctive voice in today’s musical landscape. The album is out now across all digital platforms, and will be arriving on vinyl in early 2025 via Leather Jacket Records.

