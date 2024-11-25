Get Ready For The 2025 Lake Hayes A&P Show – A Day Of Fun, Competition & Show Jumping!

Photo/Supplied

The Lake Hayes A&P Show is back for the 109th time, and it promises to be one of the most exciting shows yet!

Set against the stunning backdrop of Lake Hayes on January 11th, 2025, the event will feature thrilling competitions, family-friendly entertainment, and a celebration of rural life.

“Working alongside our incredible committee, we’ve been planning a spectacular day filled with exciting activities, great competition, and a chance for the community to come together and celebrate the best of town and country” says Kate Hamilton President of the Lake County A&P Society.

One of the most anticipated highlights of the Show is the return of Show Jumping, after its absence in 2024. “We’re thrilled to bring Show Jumping back to our equestrian schedule this year,” says Kate Hamilton. “This exciting event is always a crowd favourite, and we’re looking forward to seeing some incredible riders and horses in action. The energy and competition in the show jumping arena are unmatched, and we know this will be a highlight for many”.

Along with Show Jumping, the Show will feature a wide range of equestrian and livestock competitions, providing a fantastic opportunity for locals and visitors to enjoy world-class talent in a friendly, community atmosphere. Whether you’re cheering on the riders in the arena or marvelling at the livestock displays, the Lake Hayes A&P Show offers something for everyone.

This year’s theme, ‘Back to Basics,’ invites attendees to celebrate timeless skills and traditions that have been valued for generations. A series of demonstrations will cover everything from composting for beginners and preserving from your garden, to floral styling and upcycling. It’s a chance to reconnect with simple pleasures, learn something new, and enjoy some hands-on fun.

“The generous support of our Funding Partners: Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC), New Zealand Lottery Grants Board, Central Lakes Trust, and Creative Communities NZ means a lot to us,” says Kate Hamilton. “Their support has made this event possible, and we truly appreciate their commitment to our community. Without them, this wonderful event wouldn’t be possible.”

We are thrilled to have the continued support of our Principal Partner, Queenstown Airport.” says Kate Hamilton. “The Airport’s generous support has enabled a new Children’s area – ‘Queenstown Airport Kids Zone’ ensuring all-day entertainment and fun for children of all ages.”

“Excitement surrounds the addition of our new Platinum Partners: Coronet Peak, Royalburn, and Ayrburn,” says Kate Hamilton. “Coronet Peak is generously supporting our team of volunteers and providing Peak Gondola Return Ride passes for them. Swifty and Ayrburn are supporting the Pavilion Bar, with Ayrburn also supporting the VIP President’s Tent. Ayrburn’s involvement is particularly special, as they hosted the first-ever Lake Hayes A&P Show at Ayrburn Farm 108 years ago. We’re also pleased to welcome back our long-time partners, Classic Builders, supporting the Classic Builders Arena, and Five Mile, sponsoring the Main Stage entertainment. Our Partners contributions play a vital role in bringing the Show to life and we are incredibly grateful for their ongoing support.” Check out the partners page on our website for a full list of our generous partners.

Sustainability remains a key focus for the Lake Hayes A&P Show, with a goal of becoming a waste-free event. The Show has successfully reduced waste by 50% over the past two years thanks to the support of attendees and vendors, and we’re aiming for even more improvements this year. We encourage everyone to bring their reusable cups, water bottles, and containers to help reduce our environmental footprint.

This year, we’re excited to introduce some new pet and lifestyle categories, along with returning favourites. The Hobby Horse competition, a crowd favourite at last year’s show, will be back and ready for more fun. Whether you’re taking part, or watching from the sidelines, it’s sure to be an entertaining and fun-filled Show.

For those looking to relax while enjoying the action, the Pavilion Bar is the perfect spot. Thanks to the support of Ayrburn and Swifty, the Pavilion Bar offers a great view of the arena events, so you can sit back, enjoy a drink, and soak up the atmosphere with friends.

Bring the whole family along and head to the Queenstown Airport Kidzone and the Royalburn Farmzone, where there’s no shortage of activities to keep the kids entertained. While they’re busy, adults can take a moment to visit the Swifty Tasting Zone, featuring a selection of local artisan food and drinks. It’s a great way to spend the day together!

“The Lake Hayes A&P Show simply wouldn’t happen without the tireless dedication of our committee and volunteers, along with the incredible support of our partners,” adds Kate Hamilton. “Together, we create an event that brings our community together and celebrates the heart of rural life.”

Mark your calendars for January 11, 2025, and join us for a day of fun, competition, and community at the 2025 Lake Hayes A&P Show. It’s going to be a show to remember!

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, 11 January 2025 Location: Lake Hayes Showgrounds, Queenstown Lakes District

For more information or to get involved, visit www.lakehayesshow.com or follow us on Facebook or Instagram - @lakehayesshow

