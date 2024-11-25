Bryan Adams Adds Second Christchurch Show To So Happy It Hurts Tour – January/February 2025

Tickets on sale Monday 25 November

Responding to incredible demand for tickets across New Zealand, GRAMMY® and Academy Award-winning singer and songwriter Bryan Adams today announces a second and final Christchurch show to his upcoming So Happy It Hurts tour in 2025.

With his Christchurch performance on Saturday 1 February sold out, a second show has been added to venue Wolfbrook Arena on Friday 31 January. Frontier Members can score early access to tickets via the Frontier Members presale, which starts Friday 22 November (11am NZDT) – before general tickets go on sale Monday 25 November (11am NZDT).

With no more shows to be added nationwide, limited final tickets remain and are selling fast for remaining cities, with limited tickets left... fans should get in quick to avoid missing out! Joining the bill as special guest in all cities is English singer/songwriter James Arthur, performing his debut live shows in NZ. For full information see frontiertouring.com/bryanadams.

In further news, Adams has just released his highly anticipated second Live At The Royal Albert Hall boxset. Featuring complete performances of three of his iconic albums: Reckless, 18 ‘Til I Die, and So Happy It Hurts, the box set captures the energy of three sold-out concerts at the historic London venue in May 2024. The boxset includes 36 songs across 3 CDs or 4 LPs, complemented by a Blu-Ray disc containing all three concert films and a 32-page photo book. “I love the Royal Albert Hall,” says Adams of the iconic venue. “There’s something magical about the place, I can imagine we’ll be playing there for years to come.”

Easily one of New Zealand’s most-loved visitors, don’t miss the legendary Bryan Adams this summer when he returns to stages in Christchurch and Auckland.

BRYAN ADAMS – SO HAPPY IT HURTS TOUR

+ special guest James Arthur

JANUARY/FEBRUARY 2025

Presented by Frontier Touring

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

