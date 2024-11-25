League Superstar Shaun Johnson Confirms Next Major Sporting Challenge

He’s one of the most naturally gifted athletes New Zealand has ever produced but rugby league star Shaun Johnson admits he will be the classic “fish out of water” when he lines up for Team Cricket as their wildcard player at the 2025 Hot Spring Spas T20 Black Clash in association with Wolfbrook at Hagley Oval on January 18.

“I followed it a bit but I never really played cricket at all growing up,” says Johnson of his cricketing pedigree.

“I did play the odd game of bat down – does that count?”

Um, not really. But it transpires that the recently retired Warriors and Kiwis legend does have a smidgen of top-level cricket experience to go with his 262 NRL games for the Warriors and Sharks and 35 tests for the Kiwis.

“A few years ago we did a promo with the Black Caps and I had to face Tim Southee in the nets. Padding up I have never been so scared in my life. It was terrifying. But this time I’m on the cricketers’ side so surely the rugby boys won’t be slinging them down like that?”

Hopefully not, for Johnson’s sake, given his preparation is likely to be based around a ‘less is more’ approach.

“I hadn’t planned to do any preparation at all,” laughs Johnson. “But having talked to a few people now it feels like I should definitely get some practice in. It feels like I owe it to the game and the occasion!

“But to be honest I’m really just happy to be a part of it, hang out with some Kiwi sporting icons who are incredible at what they do and have a great time.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Team Cricket captain Dan Vettori said he was delighted to have Johnson in his line-up.

“One of the great things about the Black Clash is that you get to rub shoulders with some truly amazing athletes,” Vettori said.

“Shaun was an absolute freak on the rugby league field – without doubt one of the most athletic and skilful players to grace a footy field.

“I’m sure he’ll make his mark on the Black Clash in January.”

Johnson follows in the mighty footsteps of fellow league legend Johnathan Thurston, whose two wickets and energetic fielding helped Team Cricket subdue a spirited Team Rugby by six runs in a Black Clash thriller in Tauranga earlier this year.

“JT set the standard for halfbacks in rugby league and then went and did it again for leaguies at the Black Clash - that’s just typical JT,” says Johnson. “I’ve got a lot to live up to there for sure.

Johnson joins a high-powered Team Cricket line-up featuring Vettori, Lou Vincent, Grant Elliott, Kyle Mills, Anton Devcich and Adam Parore.

The perennial favourites will have their work cut out this year against Kieran Read’s Team Rugby side, which will be massively boosted by the presence of West Indies powerhouse Chris Gayle - the most destructive batter in T20 history.

With Kieran Read, Ruben Love, Andy Ellis, Jason Eaton and gloveman Ofisa Tonu’u already confirmed, the star-studded Team Rugby line-up is coming together nicely as it hunts a third upset victory in the seventh edition of the premier sportainment event of the Kiwi summer.

With Johnson having retired following a final test match victory with the Kiwis against Papua New Guinea in Sydney this month, the T20 Black Clash would be a chance for fans to farewell one of our greatest players in fitting style, said event director Carlena Limmer.

“Shaun gave it everything every time he stepped onto the pitch and played with his heart on his sleeve,” Limmer says.

“He’s been an amazing talisman for his sport and has always made time for the fans, which is why he is beloved in both New Zealand and Australia.

“He is a super-talented athlete and I’m sure everyone will be keen to see how he goes with a cricket bat and ball despite not having any experience playing the game. I wouldn’t bet against him producing something special.”

The Hot Spring Spas T20 Black Clash in association with Wolfbrook continues to set records in television viewership, as well as pulling huge crowds every summer.

With tickets for Hagley Oval already 70 per cent sold, fans should book their tickets now to avoid disappointment, Limmer says.

Hot Spring Spas T20 Black in association with Wolfbrook

Saturday 18 January, 2025

Hagley Oval Christchurch

Broadcast live on TVNZ 1 and streamed live on TVNZ +

Tickets at

blackclash.co.nz

Line-ups (so far announced)

Team Rugby

- Kieran Read (Captain)

- Chris Gayle (Wildcard player)

- Ruben Love

- Andy Ellis

- Jason Eaton

- Ofisa Tonu’u

Team Cricket

- Dan Vettori (Captain)

- Shaun Johnson (Wildcard player)

- Lou Vincent

- Grant Elliott

- Kyle Mills

- Anton Devcich

- Adam Parore



EVENT PARTNERS

Hot Spring Spas | Wolfbrook | Christchurch NZ | Export Ultra | Ford | KFC | SnackaChangi | Betcha | Cookie Time | Air New Zealand Grabaseat | TVNZ | Radio Hauraki | Paladin | Kookaburra | SCG | Allan Scott Family Winemakers | Continental Hire | Flicket

© Scoop Media

