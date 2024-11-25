Run Pōneke Launches PledgeMe Campaign To Establish Wellington’s First Dedicated Running Hub

After nearly a year of searching, Run Pōneke has secured a home on Clyde Quay Wharf and is thrilled to launch a PledgeMe campaign to bring Wellington’s first dedicated running hub to life. Run Pōneke, a not-for-profit start-up founded by local runners, aims to create a central gathering space for the city’s active community. The campaign invites the public to help fund the project and become founding members, gaining exclusive rewards and access to the facility.

Run Pōneke’s founder, Will Cass, has brought this project to life with the support of Wellington’s running community, turning a vision into a grassroots business that reflects the city’s resilient start-up ecosystem. “In today’s challenging market, Run Pōneke is a testament to Wellington’s entrepreneurial spirit and the belief that meaningful ideas can thrive with the right support,” says Cass. “Despite the hurdles, we’re excited to show that Wellington is still a vibrant place for new ideas, community projects, and active lifestyles.”

A Unique Space for Runners and More

Run Pōneke’s hub, located on Wellington’s waterfront, will offer a dedicated space for runners, cyclists, and ocean swimmers, featuring essential amenities such as changing rooms, showers, lockers, and a member kitchen with post-run snacks and beverages. With 24/7 access for members and public hours during the day, it’s designed to be both functional and welcoming.

Additionally, Run Pōneke’s Sauna & Salt wellness and recovery centre, in partnership with Sports Recovery Aotearoa, will provide runners with state-of-the-art recovery tools like infrared saunas, ice baths, massage, and physiotherapy services—all tailored to support wellness and fitness goals.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Why Crowdfunding?

The PledgeMe campaign seeks to cover early setup costs and invites the Wellington community to become part of this exciting venture. Supporters can pledge to become founding members, gaining access to exclusive rewards and contributing directly to a project that promises to nurture Wellington’s running and fitness community.

An Invitation to Wellington’s Active Community

“Run Pōneke is for everyone,” says Cass. “It’s a space to connect, motivate, and inspire—whether you’re an elite runner, a beginner, or someone looking to improve your wellness. We’re building a community, and we’d love Wellington’s support to help it grow.”

To learn more and pledge your support, visit the Run Pōneke campaign on PledgeMe and join this vibrant new chapter in Wellington’s start-up ecosystem.

About Run Pōneke

Run Pōneke is a start-up, not-for-profit organisation dedicated to supporting Wellington’s active community. Based on Clyde Quay Wharf, the hub will provide facilities and services tailored to runners, cyclists, ocean swimmers, and all who value fitness, health, and connection. Run Pōneke showcases Wellington’s entrepreneurial energy, proving that the city’s start-up ecosystem is alive and well.

Website: www.runponeke.nz

© Scoop Media

