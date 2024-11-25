Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Wānaka Festival Of Colour Presents ANIMAL - A Production Of Cirque Alfonse

Monday, 25 November 2024, 10:27 pm
Press Release: Wanaka Festival of Colour

We are so excited to be presenting Cirque Alfonse’ latest work ANIMAL as a special pre-festival release for our audiences. It is our headline act for the Wānaka Festival of Colour 2025 that runs from March 29th through to 6th April 2025.

Loved for their high-flying antics and infectious energy, Cirque Alfonse spins childhood memories and rural cliches into ANIMAL, a surreal circus experience set to an infectious live soundtrack of 'agricultural funk’. They flip farm life on its head – and the barn upside down!

The chickens sprout teeth, the ducks give side-eye and the cows kick up more than just dirt. Expect jaw-dropping acrobatics, daring juggling (everything from eggs to giant cowbells), tap dancing, absurd humour and even a tractor doing wheelies.

Founded in 2005 by Antoine Carabinier-Lépine and his father Alain, Cirque Alfonse is an intergenerational circus which hails from the little town of Saint-Alphonse-Rodriguez, Québec.

In just twenty years, this rural raised collective has toured the biggest cities in the world with their truly authentic circus style and we are lucky that they will be joining us for two special performances in the Lake Wānaka Centre next year on the 29th and 30th of March.

A production for young and old alike, ANIMAL is the farm gone haywire!

This production is proudly supported by our naming right’s sponsor, Milford Asset Management.

The creation and touring of ANIMAL is made possible by the financial support of the Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec and the Canada Council for the Arts.

IMPORTANT TICKETING INFO

  • Tickets can always be purchased online via our website: www.festivalofcolour.co.nz
  • For our 2025 festival we are using the iTicket platform. For productions in the Lake Wānaka Centre, you can choose your own seats where there is availability (highlighted in green on the platform).
  • Wānaka iSite is available for in-person sales.
  • Ticket inquiries and purchases can be made over the phone - please note an extra booking fee applies when purchased over the phone.

Find more from Wanaka Festival of Colour on InfoPages.
 
 
 
