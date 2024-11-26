Nia Archives Remixes Jamie XX's 'Waited All Night'

Jamie xx_Nia Archives (Photo/Supplied)

Jamie xx releases the first remix of his In Waves album campaign. It comes from the unstoppable Bradford-born, Leeds-raised new-gen junglist Nia Archives, who steps up to remix one of the album’s standout tracks, 'Waited All Night', Jamie’s collaboration with his The xx bandmates Romy and Oliver Sim. Played out by both artists to a huge live response recently, it sees Nia Archives taking the original’s 2-step pop perfection into unchartered jungle territory, mixing her trademark tough production with a sense of genuine fun.

Speaking about the mix Nia says: “was so buzzin to remix this one as ma favourite tune from jamie’s new album. had to go full happy hardcore mode on tha flip and it's been going off at all ma US/EU tour dates the past couple of months !!”

Jamie xx’s hotly-anticipated second album In Waves was released on 20th September via Young, entering the UK album charts at number 5. In a run of rapturous reviews, it was described by NME as “an immaculate album”, Clash as “a masterpiece” and Rolling Stone UK as “an album that reaches for – and achieves – pure euphoria”. Arriving nine years on from his GRAMMY, BRIT, Ivor Novello and Mercury Music Prize-nominated debut album In Colour, the album sees Jamie replicating the emotional crescendos and thrilling volatility of an almost mystical night out. Created over a four year period ushered in by his much-loved 2020 Essential Mix, and peppered with periods of self-reflection, a global pandemic, the blinking reemergence into the strobe light, and a newly discovered love of surfing-as-escapism, it’s an album that's on course to eclipse the heights of its globally-acclaimed predecessor.

In April, Jamie released ‘Baddy On The Floor’, his joyous summer collaboration with Honey Dijon, before heralding news of the album in June with the riotous ‘Treat Each Other Right’, a muscular breakbeat anthem-meets-futuristic soul burner that was accompanied by a much-talked about video from photographer and filmmaker Rosie Marks. In June, he collaborated with Robyn on her first major new release in six years with ‘Life’, a hymn as nu-disco affirmation that arrived in a blaze of horns and filtered loops, featuring one of the most iconic vocalists in recent times. He reunited with The xx’s Oliver Sim and Romy Madley Croft for 'Waited All Night' featuring the three bandmates on record for the first time since The xx’s 2017 I See You album. Together with collaborative tracks with The Avalanches (‘All You Children’), Kelsey Lu, Panda Bear and John Glacier (‘Dafodil’), and a recent video for ‘Falling Together’ starring vocal collaborator and acclaimed dancer Oona Doherty, the singles gave fans a glimpse into the joyous, euphoric record that they can now hear in full.

Nia Archives’ debut album Silence Is Loud was recently shortlisted for the Mercury Music Prize, the first jungle artist to receive a nomination since Roni Size in 1997. A once in a generation talent and global breakout star, she’s covered every magazine from ES Mag to The Face, supported Beyonce and turned in remixes for Fred Again and Jorja Smith. Alongside a plethora of 4 and 5 star reviews across the board from DIY to NME, The Financial Times and The Telegraph and many more, The Arts desk described it as “the sound not only of a major talent, but a generational shift in ways of hearing, coming into focus” with The Guardian noting that “Archives is changing the landscape of dance music at an uncanny speed”. The record that saw her bring Britpop to Jungle Music in a wholly unique and quintessentially Nia Archives way drew comparisons to everyone from Blur to Adele, Goldie and The Prodigy and placed firmly in the lineage of British dance music greats.

