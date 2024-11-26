STUDIOCANAL Launch First Trailer For Kangaroo

Kangaroo is a heart-warming family comedy about ex TV personality, Chris Masterman, who becomes stranded in an Outback town outside Alice Springs after a car accident on his way to Broome. There, he teams up with 12-year-old Indigenous girl Charlie. The pair form an unlikely friendship and work together to rescue and rehabilitate orphaned joeys in the remote but stunning Outback community - an endeavour that proves to be life-changing for them both.

Kangaroo is inspired by the life of Chris ‘Brolga’ Barns, founder of The Kangaroo Sanctuary, Alice Springs.

Ryan Corr (House of the Dragon, Catching Dust, Holding the Man) stars as ex TV weather presenter Chris Masterman, alongside newcomer Lily Whiteley who stars as Charlie. They lead an outstanding ensemble of actors including Deborah Mailman (Total Control, The New Boy, The Sapphires), Wayne Blair (The New Boy, Mystery Road), Trisha Morton-Thomas (High Country, Occupation: Native), Rachel House (Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Thor: Ragnarok), Brooke Satchwell (Poker Face, The Twelve), Ernie Dingo (Bran Nue Dae, The Great Outdoors), Roy Billing (The Dish, Jack Irish), Genevieve Lemon (Population 11 , The Power of the Dog) and Bondi Lifeguard Ryan Clark (Bondi Rescue).

Directed By: Kate Woods

Written By: Harry Cripps

Additional Writing: Melinda Marchetta

Additional Material: Danielle MacLean, Peta-Lee Cole-Manolis

Produced By: David Jowsey, Greer Simpkin, Rachel Clements, Trisha Morton-Thomas, Angela Littlejohn

Executive Producers: Anna Marsh, Ron Halpern, Elizabeth Trotman, Marcus Gillezeau, Louise Smith, Marian Macgown

Distributor: STUDIOCANAL Pty Ltd

International Sales STUDIOCANAL International

Production investment from Screen Australia in association with Screen Territory, with support from Screen NSW’s Made in NSW Fund. Set and filmed on location in the stunning Australian Red Centre town of Alice Springs, on Arrernte Country, where the real Kangaroo Sanctuary is based, and Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach on the traditional land and waters of the Bidjigal, Birrabirragal and Gadigal Peoples.

