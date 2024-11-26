Goldie’s ‘Best Work’ Sells For More Than $3 Million

Thoughts of a Tohunga: Wharekauri Tahuna a Chieftain of the Tūhoe Tribe, 1938 | Oil on canvas | Charles Frederick Goldie (1870 - 1947) / Supplied

An oil painting of a Maori elder by revered New Zealand painter Charles Frederick Goldie became the most valuable Maori portrait in New Zealand art history after an auction sale of Important and Rare Art in Auckland.

Thoughts of a Tohunga, a portrait of Wharekauri Tahuna, a Ngāti Manawa tohunga or priest, was painted by Goldie in 1938 and sold at the auction at the International Art Centre in Parnell for more than $3,757,000 which includes GST and the buyer’s premium. It was the highest auction price for any Goldie in New Zealand art history.

The painting was done nine years before Goldie died in 1947 and art commentators believe it was his best work. It was thought it could bring a floor price of up to $3.5 million but the final result made it one of the most prized Goldie paintings sold at auction in New Zealand.

Whakekauri Tahuna, of the Tuhoe Tribe, was one of the last tattooed men of his generation.

International Art Centre director Richard Thomson, even before the auction began there was significant interest in the painting.

He said it was considered a Goldie masterpiece and the sale tonight had created New Zealand art history. The Goldie painting was the first in New Zealand to sell for more than $3 million.

“In 2016 we sold a Goldie for $1,175,000 which was the first Goldie to sell for more than $1 million. Since then we have sold 15 Goldies for more than $1 million.”

Bidding began at $2 million and there were 16 bids, some by telephone, some on the internet and some by bidders at the gallery.

He said it was one of the finest portraits Goldie painted and his importance in the history of Maori art could not be over stated. His artistic skill and talent, particularly with Maori elder subjects were not matched by any other artist.

The privately owned work was first exhibited in Paris, France, in 1939 and featured a Maori elder with an intricate moko (facial tattoo) and wearing a large pounamu (greenstone or New Zealand jade) tiki around his neck.

“Goldie is probably the most sought after painters of Maori elders because of his artistic skill and ability, particularly with Maori subjects. His works are quite simply unmatched. He regularly brings record prices and this painting is now one of his most sought after works. It is the finest portrait of a Maori elder we have seen in the many years we have been handling Goldie paintings.

“We had an incredibly wide interest in the painting before it was even included in our catalogue.

Wharekauri Tahuna was thought to be 103 when he died and was painted several times by Goldie. He was believed to be one of the last Maori elders with a full facial moko and was one of Goldie’s favourite subjects. The painting is one of the largest Goldie completed.

The sale attracted works by other sought after and renowned artists including Colin McCahon, Frances Hodgkins, Robert Ellis, Ralph Hotere, Tony Fomison, Star Gossage, Brent Wong and Karl Maughan.

The sale is probably the last before a new scheme is introduced in December to pay royalties for art sold at auction houses and art dealers.

The royalties will be collected, managed and distributed by non-profit Copyright Licensing NZ. The scheme was expected to generate more than $700,000 a year.

